OnePlanetCapital Climate Change EIS Extends Investment Deadline to 30th November
EINPresswire.com/ -- Risk warning - Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all your money invested. This is a high risk investment. You could lose all the money you invest and are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 min to learn more; https://www.oneplanet.capital/risk-warning
Over the last few years OnePlanetCapital has emerged as one of the leaders in climate change technology investing in the EIS space.
The OnePlanetCapital Climate Change EIS fund will be completing a soft close at the end of November and will be investing in a diversified portfolio of early-stage, potentially fast-growth, climate tech companies. The fund invests in sectors such as energy, transport, built environment and sustainable consumer models.
The fund aims to provide full deployment by the tax year end* and to offer investors a portfolio of 6-8 climate tech focused companies. If you would like information on the companies that are likely to form part of the November portfolio please contact the team.
As an EIS fund, investors can get 30% income tax relief and a capital gains free exit if the investment is held over 3 years. Please note tax advantages subject to change, and depend on the individual circumstances of investors.
Please email info@oneplanet.capital register interest and receive further information:
* This is a high risk investment. Deployment timelines and portfolio construction targets are not guaranteed. Investment is of a long-term and illiquid nature. For fuller risk warnings please visit: https://www.oneplanet.capital/risk-warning
This newsletter is a financial promotion for the purposes of Section 21 of FSMA. It is issued by One Planet Capital Limited, FRN:931397, an Appointed Representative of Enterprise Investment Partners LLP FRN:604439, an AIFM as defined by the AIFMD, who have approved it, on 08/11/23, and who are authorised by the FCA. This newsletter is not an offer to buy or sell securities and does not constitute a Direct Offer Financial Promotion. Applications for investment may only be made on the basis of the relevant Information Memorandum and application form, copies of which are available on request. No reliance is to be placed on the information contained in this newsletter in making such an application. Information herein is not intended to, nor should be taken to, constitute advice.
OnePlanetCapital
OnePlanetCapital is an early-stage EIS VC focused on businesses that impact climate change. The OnePlanetCapital team is different from most venture capital firms in that it is a hybrid of experienced entrepreneurs who have built significant businesses and finance professionals with extensive investment experience backed up with an advisory panel of environmental expertise.
www.oneplanet.capital.
For further information contact Matthew Jellicoe - matt@oneplanet.capital
Matthew Jellicoe
OnePlanetCapital is an early-stage EIS VC focused on businesses that impact climate change. The OnePlanetCapital team is different from most venture capital firms in that it is a hybrid of experienced entrepreneurs who have built significant businesses and finance professionals with extensive investment experience backed up with an advisory panel of environmental expertise.
