Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation, Attempting To Elude

CASE#: 23A1007561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: November 16, 2023 at 2352 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 109 / Smithville Road, Waterville

VIOLATION:

Negligent Operation

Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Hunter Tallman

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 16, 2023 at approximately 2352 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks observed a speeding violation on a black Volkswagen at VT Route 109 and Montgomery Road in the town of Waterville. The Trooper turned around and conducted a motor vehicle stop on said vehicle as it turned onto Smithville Road from VT Route 109. The Volkswagen failed to stop despite the emergency lights and siren, eluding at a high rate of speed down the winding dirt road. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle and it quickly became out of sight.

While Troopers continued on Smithville Road, tire tracks in the dirt road indicated a vehicle had turned left onto Rogers Road. Troopers drove down the wooded dead end road, locating the above described vehicle and conducted a subsequent motor vehicle stop. The operator, later identified as Hunter Tallman (24) of Waterville was ordered out of the vehicle and placed under arrest without further incident.

Tallman was transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department for processing and later released with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on January 03, 2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 03, 2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

