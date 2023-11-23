Revolutionizing BBL: Introducing the Groundbreaking Advanced Safe BBL® Protocol for Unparalleled Safety and Precision!
A breakthrough in Brazilian Butt Lift surgeries has been unveiled, bringing forth a new standard in patient safety. Revolutionizing BBL: Advanced Safe BBL®ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A breakthrough in Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgeries has been unveiled, bringing forth a new standard in patient safety. Renowned plastic surgeon Prof. Dr. Mehmet Veli Karaaltin and his team at Care in Turkey have pioneered the Advanced Safe BBL® protocol, setting a new global benchmark for BBL procedures.
BBL surgeries have risen in popularity, but with the increase in demand, so have the concerns surrounding the risk of fat embolism. Contrary to popular belief, fat embolism can occur not only during fat injection but also during liposuction.
To explain, a pulmonary embolism is a life-threatening condition where injected or harvested micro fat cells travel through the venous system and block the lung arteries. Research indicates that avoiding fat injection into or beneath the muscle can substantially minimize the risk of fat-related embolism or death.
Recent rises in complications, including fatalities from BBL surgeries, led to bans in many European countries. Such concerns were highlighted in publications by The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). One of the challenges has been the precise distinction between the hip and muscle layers, determining soft tissue thickness, and identifying major veins.
However, with the introduction of the Advanced Safe BBL® protocol, these risks are nearly nullified. The unique methodology includes:
1. Pre-surgical Doppler Identification: The venous and arterial structures in the Gluteal region are identified and marked, ensuring fat is injected well away from these vessels, maintaining surgical safety.
2. Antibacterial & Antimicrobial Cleaning: The surgical area is meticulously cleaned using specific agents, ensuring infection safety.
3. Airtight Fat Collection: Fat is collected without exposure to air, separated from the tumescent fluid, cleansed, and purified for infection safety.
4. Tubing Set Cleansing: Sets used for fat extraction and injection are cleaned with a special solution, ensuring both mechanical and chemical cleanliness.
5. Vibrosat Pro Liposuction: This technique has shown reduced fat embolism risk due to its more homogeneous fat distribution.
6. Real-time Wireless Ultrasound: Synchronized with fat injection, this offers real-time visualizations of fat depth, muscle level, and cannula position, ensuring surgical precision and safety.
The Advanced Safe BBL® protocol, spearheaded by Prof. Dr. Mehmet Veli Karaaltin, head of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery at Care in Turkey, has resonated globally. Medical professionals worldwide are now flocking to learn from this revolutionary approach, elevating BBL surgery standards.
For more information, please contact:
Care in Turkey
Buyukdere Caddesi No:171 Metrocity Is Merkezi,
A Blok Kat: 23, No: 193 Sisli / ISTANBUL - Türkiye
Head Office: +90 212 909 5 909
info@careinturkey.com
https://careinturkey.com
About Care in Turkey:
Making High-Quality Healthcare Widely Available
We strive to create a future wherever more patients are free to access high-quality aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.
We believe in the life-changing benefits of cosmetic procedures. We believe that quality of life & self-esteem should not be a privilege.
It should be everyone’s birthright to have access to first-class, world-renowned surgeons. Everyone should be free to get operated in a state-of-the-art medical facility.
We work to impact the world by democratizing safe, reliable healthcare. We work to give people the freedom to choose.
Selin Yıldırım
Care in Turkey
+90 5417394040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube