Senate Bill 969 Printer's Number 1241

PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - in the prohibited activity under subsection (a) shall

constitute a separate violation. Civil penalties paid under

this paragraph shall be utilized to defray the costs of

enforcement associated with this subsection.

(d.3) Forfeiture.--

(1) Any skill game, skill video system or skill game

software illegally owned, operated, maintained or placed into

operation in violation of this section shall be seized and

forfeited to the Commonwealth. The forfeiture shall be

conducted in accordance with 42 Pa.C.S. §§ 5803 (relating to

asset forfeiture), 5805 (relating to forfeiture procedure),

5806 (relating to motion for return of property), 5807

(relating to restrictions on use), 5807.1 (relating to

prohibition on adoptive seizures) and 5808 (relating to

exceptions).

(2) If a person violates subsection (a) and the

violation involves a slot machine or skill game for a second

time, the person shall forfeit any license issued under the

act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor

Code, any lottery sales agent's license issued under 61 Pa.

Code Ch. 805 (relating to licenses), and any tobacco sales

license issued under section 203-A or 213-A of the act of

April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code,

or, if applicable, any tobacco retailer permit issued by a

city of the first class .

(d.4) Surrendering illegal machines.--For a period of 90

days after the effective date of this subsection, any illegal

skill game, skill game device or other skill game equipment may,

without criminal penalty or fine, be surrendered by a person to

the Commonwealth at designated drop-off facilities around this

