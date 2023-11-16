Senate Bill 969 Printer's Number 1241
PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - in the prohibited activity under subsection (a) shall
constitute a separate violation. Civil penalties paid under
this paragraph shall be utilized to defray the costs of
enforcement associated with this subsection.
(d.3) Forfeiture.--
(1) Any skill game, skill video system or skill game
software illegally owned, operated, maintained or placed into
operation in violation of this section shall be seized and
forfeited to the Commonwealth. The forfeiture shall be
conducted in accordance with 42 Pa.C.S. §§ 5803 (relating to
asset forfeiture), 5805 (relating to forfeiture procedure),
5806 (relating to motion for return of property), 5807
(relating to restrictions on use), 5807.1 (relating to
prohibition on adoptive seizures) and 5808 (relating to
exceptions).
(2) If a person violates subsection (a) and the
violation involves a slot machine or skill game for a second
time, the person shall forfeit any license issued under the
act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor
Code, any lottery sales agent's license issued under 61 Pa.
Code Ch. 805 (relating to licenses), and any tobacco sales
license issued under section 203-A or 213-A of the act of
April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code,
or, if applicable, any tobacco retailer permit issued by a
city of the first class .
(d.4) Surrendering illegal machines.--For a period of 90
days after the effective date of this subsection, any illegal
skill game, skill game device or other skill game equipment may,
without criminal penalty or fine, be surrendered by a person to
the Commonwealth at designated drop-off facilities around this
