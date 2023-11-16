Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,096 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 210 Printer's Number 1243

PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - WHEREAS, Early detection of type 1 diabetes is possible using

a blood autoantibody test; and

WHEREAS, The presence of IA-2 autoantibodies constitute the

diagnosis of early stage type 1 diabetes; and

WHEREAS, Type 1 diabetes screening and early detection

minimize the risks of the potentially life-threatening condition

of diabetic ketoacidosis, which develops when the body does not

have enough insulin to allow blood sugar into the cells for use

as energy; and

WHEREAS, Ketoacidosis can be avoided by sustaining optimal

glycemic management by eating foods that maintain and improve

blood sugar regulation, testing blood sugar often and adopting a

healthy lifestyle; and

WHEREAS, Type 1 diabetes screening and early detection

empowers health care providers, people with diabetes and

caregivers and gives them time to develop the skills they need

to sustain optimal glycemic management; and

WHEREAS, The month of November has been designated "National

Diabetes Awareness Month," and JDRF will be undertaking public

awareness initiatives to further their important mission; and

WHEREAS, From day one of diagnosis through all of life's

milestones, JDRF supports and connects people in the community

to help them live better lives; and

WHEREAS, JDRF works with public and private partners to

ensure that critical type 1 diabetes research funding is

supported, innovation is fostered and life-changing

breakthroughs, such as the first disease modifying therapy to

delay type 1 diabetes onset, are available and affordable; and

WHEREAS, JDRF is committed to improving lives today and

tomorrow by accelerating critical breakthroughs to cure, prevent

20230SR0210PN1243 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Resolution 210 Printer's Number 1243

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more