Senate Resolution 210 Printer's Number 1243
PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - WHEREAS, Early detection of type 1 diabetes is possible using
a blood autoantibody test; and
WHEREAS, The presence of IA-2 autoantibodies constitute the
diagnosis of early stage type 1 diabetes; and
WHEREAS, Type 1 diabetes screening and early detection
minimize the risks of the potentially life-threatening condition
of diabetic ketoacidosis, which develops when the body does not
have enough insulin to allow blood sugar into the cells for use
as energy; and
WHEREAS, Ketoacidosis can be avoided by sustaining optimal
glycemic management by eating foods that maintain and improve
blood sugar regulation, testing blood sugar often and adopting a
healthy lifestyle; and
WHEREAS, Type 1 diabetes screening and early detection
empowers health care providers, people with diabetes and
caregivers and gives them time to develop the skills they need
to sustain optimal glycemic management; and
WHEREAS, The month of November has been designated "National
Diabetes Awareness Month," and JDRF will be undertaking public
awareness initiatives to further their important mission; and
WHEREAS, From day one of diagnosis through all of life's
milestones, JDRF supports and connects people in the community
to help them live better lives; and
WHEREAS, JDRF works with public and private partners to
ensure that critical type 1 diabetes research funding is
supported, innovation is fostered and life-changing
breakthroughs, such as the first disease modifying therapy to
delay type 1 diabetes onset, are available and affordable; and
WHEREAS, JDRF is committed to improving lives today and
tomorrow by accelerating critical breakthroughs to cure, prevent
