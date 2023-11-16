Senate Resolution 210 Printer's Number 1243

PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - WHEREAS, Early detection of type 1 diabetes is possible using

a blood autoantibody test; and

WHEREAS, The presence of IA-2 autoantibodies constitute the

diagnosis of early stage type 1 diabetes; and

WHEREAS, Type 1 diabetes screening and early detection

minimize the risks of the potentially life-threatening condition

of diabetic ketoacidosis, which develops when the body does not

have enough insulin to allow blood sugar into the cells for use

as energy; and

WHEREAS, Ketoacidosis can be avoided by sustaining optimal

glycemic management by eating foods that maintain and improve

blood sugar regulation, testing blood sugar often and adopting a

healthy lifestyle; and

WHEREAS, Type 1 diabetes screening and early detection

empowers health care providers, people with diabetes and

caregivers and gives them time to develop the skills they need

to sustain optimal glycemic management; and

WHEREAS, The month of November has been designated "National

Diabetes Awareness Month," and JDRF will be undertaking public

awareness initiatives to further their important mission; and

WHEREAS, From day one of diagnosis through all of life's

milestones, JDRF supports and connects people in the community

to help them live better lives; and

WHEREAS, JDRF works with public and private partners to

ensure that critical type 1 diabetes research funding is

supported, innovation is fostered and life-changing

breakthroughs, such as the first disease modifying therapy to

delay type 1 diabetes onset, are available and affordable; and

WHEREAS, JDRF is committed to improving lives today and

tomorrow by accelerating critical breakthroughs to cure, prevent

20230SR0210PN1243 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30