Hengqin practitioners gained workplace experience in Macao via IFTM 

MACAU, November 17 - As the relying unit of the “Tourism Education and Training Base for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA)”, Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) strives to nurture professional talents for the culture and tourism industry in the GBA, to forge world-class travel destination. From 29 October to 4 November, IFTM arranged a one-week practical exchange for two managerial members from Zhuhai Da Hengqin Sumlodol - IFTM Hengqin Training Base - at the Galaxy Hotel within the Galaxy Entertainment Group in Macao.

The two practitioners have completed the Macao Occupational Skills Recognition System (MORS) training courses and assessment in the Training Base. Due to their outstanding performance, they have been recommended for practical exchange in Macao.

This programme aimed to help the industry practitioners from Mainland to gain a deeper understanding of Macao’s tourism service industry and hotel management and operation models, and to enhance their skills in business operations, service quality, market development and other aspects through practical workplace experience.

Two practitioners expressed their gratitude to IFTM and the hotel representatives for the valuable opportunity. They said they learnt more about the high standards of hotel services in Macao, and admired the fellow staff members for their hospitality and attention to details, as well as adaptability in serving tourists from different backgrounds. These experiences would benefit their future career development greatly.

The success of this programme was made possible by the strong support of the industry sectors in both Macao and Hengqin industry practitioners, fostering closer communication and achieving mutual benefits for both sides. In the future, IFTM will continue to leverage Macao's advantages in the tourism industry, deepen cooperation in the GBA and Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, as well as promote the integrated development of regional culture and tourism.