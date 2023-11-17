Pacific Tourism Organisation Attends China International Travel Mart (CITM) 2023

To enhance regional collaboration and tap into the booming Chinese tourism market, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) will lead and coordinate the Pacific’s presence at the 24th China International Travel Mart (CITM) in Kunming, Yunnan Province, from November 17-19, 2023.

This initiative aligns with SPTO’s commitment to promoting sustainability in tourism and fostering relationships with the Chinese tourism industry.

As Asia’s most prominent specialised cultural and tourism event, CITM has held 23 successful sessions dedicated to promoting the sustainability of tourism. CITM 2023 brings together stakeholders worldwide from the cultural and tourism sectors, including foreign cultural and tourism institutions in China, suppliers, distributors, and agencies.

More than 3,000 companies and more than 1,000 international buyers will join the fair. By utilising cultural and tourism branding, promotional events, B2B and B2C discussions, and cultural and tourism forums, the participating companies aim to present their assets and explore broader collaboration prospects with their industry peers.

SPTO and 7 of SPTO member countries, that is, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Cook Islands, Niue, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu are attending CITM. This collective presence underscores the commitment of Pacific nations to work together in strengthening ties with the Chinese tourism industry.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker mentioned that CITM provides a unique platform for SPTO and its member countries to showcase their rich cultural and tourism assets. This is the first time the Pacific is being promoting in China since the pandemic. The last time we promoted the Pacific as a region in China was 2019.

“We acknowledge the support of the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Culture of Tourism in supporting the delegates to get to China, booth space at CITM and the People’s Government of Yunnan Province for hosting the Pacific delegates and the Civil Aviation Administration of China. We have been fortunate that Fiji Airways also provided discounted airfares to support the attendance of the Pacific delegates, particularly on the FJ network. Our participation aims to not only explore new niche segment opportunities for the Pacific Tourism Industry but also strengthen ties with the Chinese tourism market, contributing to the diversification of tourism revenue sources for Pacific destinations,” he said.

“SPTO’s active participation at CITM 2023 represents a strategic move towards advancing the Pacific Tourism Industry and strengthening international ties, contributing to the region’s economic development through sustainable tourism practices and collaborative partnerships.”