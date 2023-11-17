Pacific Tourism Organisations Empowers Participants from 15 Countries in Grant-Writing Workshop

Over 100 participants from 15 Pacific countries recently completed the Pacific Tourism Organisations’ (SPTO) two-part virtual workshop on the fundamentals of grant writing. The workshops equipped tourism stakeholders, including National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), tourism businesses, and government agencies, with the skills and knowledge necessary to craft compelling grant proposals while avoiding common pitfalls in the grant proposal writing process.

The workshops were conducted by Leora Hirsh, a New Zealand volunteer from Volunteer Services Abroad, currently supporting SPTO as a Grant Development Advisor. Ms Hirsh shared her valuable insights through the two training sessions with participants, “Getting Started” in September and “Write for Impact” in October and November.

The workshop delved into the intricacies of establishing clear proposal objectives and budgets, ensuring that the potential impacts were thoroughly examined and introduced tools to assist with proposal development. Participants gained newfound confidence in navigating the complexities of grant application processes. Participants also learned to craft unique value propositions that set their submissions apart and effective strategies for planning and preparing grant proposals, including drafting tips and layout techniques.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker noted that the workshop signified a significant step towards strengthening the Pacific tourism industry by equipping critical stakeholders with the expertise required to secure the funding necessary to drive tourism initiatives and contribute to the region’s growth.

“SPTO remains committed to fostering the sustainable development of tourism across the Pacific, and this successful workshop is a testament to their dedication to this mission. These skills are vital for securing the funding needed to support our tourism initiatives and contribute to the economic growth of our countries,” Mr Cocker said.