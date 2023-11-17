Pacific Resort Hotel Group, Cook Islands Tourism and Air New Zealand Launch Cook Islands Tourism Leadership Programme

Air New Zealand, Cook Islands Tourism, and Pacific Resort Hotel Group are delighted to announce the establishment of the Cook Islands Tourism Leadership Programme. This initiative underscores Pacific Resort Hotel Groups’ commitment to supporting and empowering the young Cook Island community by providing them with valuable opportunities to progress within the tourism industry.

The Cook Islands Tourism Leadership Programme aims to enrich and nurture young and passionate individuals. By offering a comprehensive scholarship valued at $50,000 NZD that includes:

17 week Leadership and Performance course study at Queenstown Resort College Tai Tokerau campus

Return Airfares

6-month work placement at Pacific Resort Hotel Group

The Cook Islands Tourism Leadership Programme is a life-changing opportunity for young Cook Islanders wishing to develop their leadership skills towards a successful career in the tourism industry. By investing in the future generation, Pacific Resort Hotel Group aim to create a sustainable and thriving tourism sector in the Cook Islands.

“We recognise and believe in the potential of our local youth and the immense value they bring to the tourism industry,” said Marcus Niszow, CEO of Pacific Resort Hotel Group. “Through the Cook Islands Tourism Leadership Programme, we are committed to providing them with the necessary tools and experiences to succeed, and pave a significant career trajectory in Cook Island Tourism.”

Applications for the Cook Islands Tourism Leadership Programme are now open to young and passionate individuals who aspire to make a difference in the tourism sector. The deadline for applications is 13th November 2023.

For more information about Pacific Resort Hotel Group and its award-winning properties, please visit www.pacificresort.com.