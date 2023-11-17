New Book ‘The Moonies’ launches Family-Friendly Holiday Gift to Educate on 2024 Total Solar Eclipse
Austin-based Author Meg Jerit announces the launch of her first book, “The Moonies: Journey to the Total Solar Eclipse,” that is the perfect holiday gift to educate on the upcoming 2024 eclipse.
Austin-based Author Meg Jerit announces a new book: “The Moonies: Journey to the Total Solar Eclipse” that was published by American Paper Optics LLC (Number 1 manufacturer of eclipse glasses).
Austin-based Author Meg Jerit announces a new book: “The Moonies: Journey to the Total Solar Eclipse” that is a family-friendly and educational holiday gift book.
Astronomer Doug Duncan with Author Meg Jerit of "The Moonies" celebrate the October 14, 2023, Annular Eclipse in Austin, Texas.
Austin-based Author Meg Jerit announces new book: “The Moonies: Journey to the Total Solar Eclipse” is an educational holiday gift for the whole family.
“The Moonies” was published by American Paper Optics LLC, who is the Number 1 manufacturer of eclipse glasses. This gift book can also be ordered with two of American Paper Optics’ solar eclipse glasses that can be used to safely view the 2024 North American Total Solar Eclipse. This Memphis-based company has manufactured 300+ million eclipse glasses that are “NASA selected,” ISO and CE Certified, and Made in the USA.
The reason why “The Moonies” is an especially timely holiday gift book this year is because the upcoming April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse will be visible to almost everyone in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The “Path of Totality” with the best views will cross 15 U.S. States from Texas to Maine. Author Meg Jerit will be on the direct “Path of Totality” in Austin, where “The Moonies” family lands in her book for the eclipse. Jerit is hoping for a blue sky view of this eclipse! The next Total Solar Eclipse in the U.S. will not be until 2044, so this is a pretty big deal.
When asked to describe “The Moonies” story, Meg Jerit explains, “It’s about an Astronomer, Professor Looney Mooney, and Astrologer, Starla Moonie, who take their family to see the Total Solar Eclipse. They travel from an observatory-house on Mars to Austin, Texas via their family rocketship. The Moonies are determined not to miss this celestial event, like I did in 2017. And we included a few fun twists, adventures and obstacles along the way to teach the whole family about eclipses.”
This children’s book is based on the author’s personal experiences growing up in a house filled with American Paper Optics’ glasses. Meg’s father, John Jerit, is the CEO and together, they missed witnessing the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse due to “cloud interference.”
The author explains, “My dad and I were joking about the last time we tried to see the Total Solar Eclipse. I was working for him at his office in Memphis that summer in 2017, and we all hightailed it to Nashville to catch it—only for the big moment to be intercepted by a cloud. I’m a big believer in telling true stories, as well as inviting in new stories to renew the old. ‘The Moonies’ became a space to imagine how we could—for sure—not miss the next one.”
When asked what the author wants children to take away from “The Moonies” story, Meg Jerit explains; “Children have the clearest vision of us all—not only should they know how to view this 2024 Total Solar Eclipse safely, but imagine what kind of experience an eclipse is to carry forward into your life with you. Watching an eclipse is like watching a miracle in the sky when the moon passes directly in front of the sun.”
WHERE TO ORDER THIS HOLIDAY GIFT BOOK
“The Moonies - Journey to the Total Solar Eclipse”
Author Meg Jerit Website
https://www.megjerit.com/the-moonies
American Paper Optics LLC (This book version comes with 2 eclipse glasses.)
https://www.eclipseglasses.com/collections/get-eclipsed-book/products/the-moonies-journey-to-the-total-solar-eclipse
Amazon
“The Moonies – Journey to the Total Solar Eclipse” (This book version does not include eclipse glasses, which can be purchased separately.)
https://www.amazon.com/American-Educational-Family-friendly-Adventure-seeking-Watchers/dp/B0BQWV7SWF/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2A2VXWUQWS0GG&keywords=meg+jerit&qid=1700182304&sprefix=meg+jerit%2Caps%2C226&sr=8-1
SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow @AmericanPaperOptics3D on Instagram for daily eclipse updates.
https://www.instagram.com/americanpaperoptics3D
Follow Author Meg Jerit @Megitate on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/megitate
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Meg Jerit (she/her) is an author, writer, and poet, specializing in Creative Nonfiction. Her most recent children’s book, “The Moonies: Journey to the Total Solar Eclipse” was written to educate youth on eclipses. The celestial characters are based on Meg’s real-life experiences, and missing the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse due to “cloud interference.” Jerit has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction from Columbia College Chicago, and attended the Kenyon Review Summer Workshop in 2022. Jerit’s goal is to share her voice and writing with others to facilitate healing dialogues and explore the meanings of love and creativity. When not writing, reading, or teaching, Jerit is imagining a better future for her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, and/or exploring Austin with her partner and our two shepherds. https://www.megjerit.com/the-moonies
ABOUT AMERICAN PAPER OPTICS LLC (Memphis, TN / Bartlett): American Paper Optics has been preparing for the 2 upcoming North American eclipses (Oct 14, 2023 and April 8, 2024) since the last major total solar eclipse in 2017. CEO/President John Jerit first began manufacturing solar eclipse glasses in the 1990s. In 1991, APO made their first eclipse glasses for the total eclipse visible from Mexico. Today, APO has produced 3 00+ million solar eclipse glasses, along with making over 3 billion total 3D glasses and related products. APO has made custom 3D glasses for major brands, and has been the exclusive manufacturer for 3D glasses for movie studios and 3D titles. APO’s work and safe solar eclipse glasses have been seen on CBS Sunday Morning, FOX Weather, ABC News, USA Today, Forbes, MSN, Daily Memphian, Inc., The Business Journals, Travel and Leisure, and many local TV stations across the U.S. https://www.eclipseglasses.com
Liz Kelly
Goody PR
email us here
Eclipse Glasses for April 8 2024 Total Solar Eclipse