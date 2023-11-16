Winter Events in Half Moon Bay, California

Visit Half Moon Bay Annual Tree Lighting in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay is bursting with small town charm during the holiday season, with winter events that the whole family can enjoy.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Half Moon Bay, the beautiful coastal city 30 miles south of San Francisco, is bursting with small town charm during the holiday season, with a bevy of winter events that the whole family can enjoy.

Nights of Lights, now in its 24th year, is a month-long celebration featuring beautiful holiday lights, artisan shopping, and weekly festivities on Friday nights along Main Street in downtown Half Moon Bay. Festivities begin each Friday at 6pm, and many shops are open until 8 pm on these special Fridays.

• Friday, November 24: Tree Lighting - Kick off the holiday season at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting – this year’s tree promises to be the biggest yet. Kids are invited to bring ornaments to decorate the tree.

Mac Dutra Park, 504 Main Street, FREE

• Friday, December 1: Annual Lighted Parade and Santa Claus - Enjoy a lighted parade down Main Street followed by a visit from Santa himself, plus a Kids’ Zone with fun activities for children of all ages and an artists’ row on Kelly Ave featuring locally handmade arts and crafts.

Main Street & Kelly Ave, FREE

• Friday, December 8: Ugly Sweater Party – Everyone is invited to bring out their best (or worst?) ugly holiday sweater for the Ugly Sweater Party. Kids and pets are welcome, so dress up the whole family and enjoy dancing and refreshments. A panel of sweater experts will award prizes for the most atrocious attire.

Cantina @ San Benito House, 356 Main Street, FREE

• Friday, December 15: Holiday Movie Night & Spaghetti Feed - “There’s room for everyone on the Nice List!” Bring the whole family for an outdoor screening of Elf, the holiday favorite starring Will Ferrell. Prizes for the best Elf costume.

448 Main Street. Movie attendance is FREE, $10 per person for Spaghetti Dinner

Pillar Point Harbor Lighted Boat Festival: This festive holiday highlight is returning for the first time since 2018. Stroll along Pillar Point Harbor to view boats festively adorned with holiday lights at this free and family-friendly celebration.

Saturday, December 9 @ 6-8pm, Pillar Point Harbor, FREE

White Christmas: The Coastal Repertory Theatre presents the Irving Berlin holiday classic with live performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from December 1-17.

Visit coastalrep.com for showtimes, 1167 Main Street

Beach Break Film Festival: Returning for its second year on December 28-30, the Beach Break Film Festival showcases the work of talented independent filmmakers.

Visit bbffhmb.org for showtimes, 1167 Main Street

About Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay is a charming seaside respite located 30 miles south of San Francisco. Nestled between the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the area features the best of Northern California all in one place. For more information on visiting Half Moon Bay, go to www.visithalfmoonbay.org.

