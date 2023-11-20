Willow Lake Métis Group and Borealis Site Services Enter New Strategic Partnership
The new partnership will create mutual benefits for both partners and generate economic opportunities for Willow Lake Métis Nation in the Wood Buffalo Region.
This collaboration reinforces our commitment to establishing strong ties with industry partners and solidifies our position as the preferred Indigenous industry partner.”REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) and Borealis Site Services announced today they will enter into a newly formed partnership agreement, increasing their joint presence in the Wood Buffalo Region. The new partnership will provide increased capacity to the WLMG for HVAC services, potable water and sewage hauling, and commercial and industrial cleaning on commercial sites across northern Alberta.
WLMG was established with the aim of bolstering the local economy and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Willow Lake Métis Nation. The new partnership with Borealis Site Services represents another stride in building robust connections with industry associates, positioning WLMG to be the Indigenous industry partner of choice. WLMG is dedicated to introducing a business model centered around supporting their Indigenous community while offering comprehensive expertise for large-scale projects, including maintenance, turnarounds, and facility services, to the industry.
Borealis Site Services is both majority-female owned and majority-Indigenous owned. Strongly positioned in the Fort McMurray region since their launch in 2020, Borealis Site Services serves clients as a cost-effective contractor dedicated to providing high-quality services across a range of functions and building trust through long-lasting relationships.
"We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Borealis Site Services, which represents a significant milestone in our mission to enhance the local economy and secure the future of the Willow Lake Métis Nation,” said Andy Harnett, Chief Executive Officer, WLMG. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to establishing strong ties with industry partners and solidifies our position as the preferred Indigenous industry partner. It’s exciting to be able to partner with an Indigenous-owned business to deliver comprehensive services while fostering economic growth for our community.”
"We’re excited to launch this new strategic alliance with Willow Lake Métis Group," said Dustin Bauld, Chief Operating Officer, Borealis Site Services. "Partnering with Willow Lake Métis Group not only enhances our regional footprint but also unites us with another Indigenous organization that shares our commitment to community, sustainability, and excellence. Together, we’ll harness our combined knowledge to deliver results for clients across Northern Alberta and cultivate enduring economic prospects for the Willow Lake Métis Nation."
To learn more about this new strategic partnership, visit: www.willowlakemetisgroup.ca
About Willow Lake Métis Group
Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large-scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility. We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthening our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.
Peter Pilarski
CIPR Communications
+1 403-462-1160
media@ciprcommunications.com