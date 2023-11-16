50 New Trees Planted at Marcus Park Despite Buckets of Rain

There was an outpour of support from DHL Supply Chain volunteers. Trees can be safely planted in the rain as long as no lightning is present. Lots of smiling faces at the planting, in spite of the weather! The City of Dallas Park & Recreation department helps prep the site for planting, pre-drilling the holes, and more. Ten climate-resilient species were planted including: Bur Oak, Cedar Elm, Chinquapin Oak, Eves Necklace, Honey Locust, Mexican Buckeye, Monterrey Oak, Pecan, Texas Mountain Laurel, Texas Red Oak.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fall planting follows the heat of summer, before a cool winter season, and trees and shrubs planted in the fall use this to good advantage. Recently, a generous group of volunteers put this rule of thumb to use at Marcus Park – named after Herbert Marcus, the founder of the iconic Dallas luxury retailer Neiman Marcus. With all the accessories in hand – shovels, gloves, and raincoats! – volunteers successfully planted 50 trees at Marcus Park. Despite buckets of rain, the volunteers rallied together amidst the chilly downpour on the morning of Saturday, October 28. Tree planting is safe in the rain as long as no lightning is present.

“Despite the weather not being on our side, it was great to learn how to properly plant a tree with the help of City foresters and the rest of the Texas Trees Foundation team. The new trees will really help this park,” said a community volunteer.

Ten climate-resilient species were planted including: Bur Oak, Cedar Elm, Chinquapin Oak, Eves Necklace, Honey Locust, Mexican Buckeye, Monterrey Oak, Pecan, Texas Mountain Laurel, Texas Red Oak.

The community event was made possible by a partnership with DHL Supply Chain and Dallas Park and Recreation. The planting is part of Texas Trees Foundation’s “Branching Out” tree planting program that aims to create healthier communities by planting trees at Dallas Parks.

2023 marks the fifth anniversary of Texas Trees Foundation’s commitment to partner with the Dallas Park and Recreation Department’s Branching Out Program. “Increasing tree canopy in Dallas is critical to combatting our urban heat islands, not to mention beautifying our parks around the City. We are glad to continue the long-running partnership with Texas Trees Foundation and look forward to greening and beautifying more parks in the future,” said Chris McMasters, Manager of Parks Forestry for Dallas Park & Recreation.

The Branching Out program began in 2018 to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting, Dallas Park and Recreation, Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

DHL Supply Chain, part of the DHL Group, is the world’s leading contract logistics provider. The company innovative solutions for fulfilment and distribution and was a key partner for delivering the volunteers.

”As the world’s leading logistics company, DHL has worked hard to set an example for sustainable business. By partnering with organizations like Texas Trees Foundation, we can continue to make marked progress towards sustainability,” said Stacie Sarbaugh of DHL Supply Chain. “Parks not only have a positive effect on the environment but also on people. A myriad of trees is what makes a good neighborhood park – we are happy to contribute to increased tree canopy in Marcus Park. We view environmental stewardship as a critical responsibility and take pride in making a positive impact in our community.”

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park goers, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners in the Branching Out program, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

Marcus Park, located in North Dallas just south of I-635 near Webb Chapel and Marsh Ln, was acquired by the Park Department in 1951. Now, 74 years later, the park is a little greener, cooler, and healthier.