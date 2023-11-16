FDLE: Former Opa-Locka police officer arrested on grand theft, fraud charges

November 16, 2023

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) today arrested former Opa-Locka police officer Keondra Renee Weekes, 33, of Miramar.

Weekes is charged with grand theft in the third degree and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Following her termination from the police department in July 2022, Weekes turned in her assigned equipment but failed to return the department-issued credit card.

FDLE Miami agents were requested to investigate when the Opa-Locka Police Department discovered fraudulent charges on the credit card account.

In a five-month period, Weekes conducted more than 100 transactions at various gas stations totaling more than $8,000.

“Weekes took advantage of a privilege that was revoked from her when she was terminated. Law enforcement officers take an oath and although Weekes no longer works for the department, FDLE still takes the violation seriously and will ensure justice is served,” said FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Felipe Williams.

Lauderhill Police Department assisted in the arrest and transported Weekes to the Broward County Jail where she is being held without bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit.

