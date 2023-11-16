Charis Bible College’s Christmas Musical, The Heart of Christmas, is Onstage For an Eighth Year
Heart of Christmas production will again be performed in Charis Bible College’s 3,500-seat auditorium.
This inspiring, Broadway-style musical brings to life the story of a family who has passed down the fictional tale of the “fourth” wiseman from one generation to the next.”WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heart of Christmas production will again be performed in Charis Bible College’s 3,500-seat auditorium for an eighth year since 2015. This inspiring, Broadway-style musical brings to life the story of a family who has passed down the fictional tale of the “fourth” wiseman from one generation to the next.
Classic Christmas carols, along with original music by internationally renowned co-producers and co-directors Elizabeth and Robert Muren, support the book’s travel in time from the 1940s through present day.
With a semi-professional cast of professional principles joined by college and community actors, this magical Christmas production is appropriate for all ages. The multidimensional effect of live theater is supported by the cinematic effects of digital stage craft, transporting the audience across continents and through history.
Again this year, the Charis Christmas Market returns with community crafters. Whether attending the production or not, the community is invited to visit the hall where local vendors will sell their handcrafted Christmas gifts. This Market is open before and after each performance. Support local artisans by stopping by!
Ticket prices are $35 for 13 and up. $20 for ages 5-12 and Children 0-4 free (If sitting on an adult’s lap). Purchase tickets to The Heart of Christmas at Heartofchristmas.org or call our Helpline at 719-635-1111 for more information.
ABOUT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE
Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack in 1994 to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has more than 40 campuses worldwide. Find Charis at charisbiblecollege.org, on Facebook or on Twitter.
