Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting Of Dallas Police Officer

TEXAS, November 16 - November 16, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after a Dallas Police Officer was shot while serving in the line of duty early this morning:

“Violence against police will never be tolerated in Texas, period. This is a somber reminder of the dangers our brave men and women in blue encounter each and every day to keep Texans across our state safe. Cecilia and I ask Texans to join us in praying for the officer as he recovers from his injuries at the hospital, as well as all law enforcement across Texas who serve and protect our communities.”

