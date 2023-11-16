Ways to Commemorate World AIDS Day 35 with HIV.gov



Here are two resources for World AIDS Day.

1. Watch – FYI Video with Harold Phillips

WatchExit Disclaimer our FYI video with Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy, as he shares why we should pause and reflect on the importance of World AIDS Day. He also discusses a pivotal moment in our HIV response, stigma, the U.S. Government’s efforts to end the HIV epidemic, and creating awareness regarding HIV criminalization.

2. Tune In – HIV.gov’s Livestream

On Monday, December 4 at 1:30pm ET, watch a livestreamed conversation with Mr. Phillips. You may watch the conversation on HIV.gov’s FacebookExit Disclaimer and YouTube pages, as well as on OIDP’s LinkedInExit Disclaimer page. The discussion will highlight federal World AIDS Day activities and emphasize the importance of reflecting upon those we’ve lost throughout the HIV epidemic.

HIV.gov also encourages our readers to stay up to date on activities, events, and other ways to recognize and participate in the global commemoration of World AIDS Day on December 1. This year’s federal theme, “World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit” urges us all to reflect upon those we’ve lost and celebrate the progress made in working toward ending the HIV epidemic.

World AIDS Day is truly a time when we come together and reflect upon not only those we’ve lost, but those living with HIV, and also our progress in HIV care, treatment, and prevention, and research.

– Harold Phillips

World AIDS Day Resources

For additional resources on World AIDS Day, please visit our awareness day events page where you will find links to blogs and videos and other important information. For more about HIV criminalization laws and policies, which Mr. Phillips discusses in the FYI video, visit the CDC’s page here and watch an FYI video here.