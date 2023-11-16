Missouri Agriculture Awards Presented during 50th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture

JEFFERSON CITY —

Agriculture leaders from across Missouri were recognized by Governor Mike Parson, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn during the 50th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture. The award recipients were honored at the Missouri Agriculture Awards Luncheon for their commitment, service and impact on Missouri agriculture.

“These individuals and businesses play a significant role in the success of our state’s agriculture industry,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “It is my privilege to recognize their accomplishments. Their leadership and dedication do not go unnoticed.”

The Missouri Agriculture Awards recognize individuals who are leaders in their respective career fields. Recipients were nominated by fellow farmers, ranchers and agriculture leaders who were inspired by their contributions to Missouri agriculture.

The 2023 Missouri Agriculture Award recipients are:

Missouri Agriculture Education Leader: Dr. John Tummons, University of Missouri

Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian: Dr. Adam Acklin, Acklin Veterinary Services

Missouri International Exporter: Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, ADM

Missouri Agriculture Industry Lifetime Achievement Award: Don Nikodim, Missouri Pork Association

The Missouri Grown team also recognized members who embody their team’s values.

Missouri Grown Membership: Hedge Holler Harvest, Mexico

Missouri Grown Farm to Table: Turtle Gulch Gardens, Bradleyville

Missouri Grown Marketing: Carrie’s Merries, St. Louis

Missouri Grown Education and Outreach: Boonville Farmers Market, Boonville

Missouri Grown Agritourism: Beggs Family Farm, Sikeston

The 50th Missouri Governor's Conference on Agriculture is being held Nov. 16-17 at Tan-Tar-A Conference Center in Osage Beach, Mo. To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.