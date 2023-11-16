FDLE’s Sworn Training Unit hosts single-officer active shooter response training

November 16, 2023

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Sworn Training Unit (STU) Tuesday held an active shooter training for law enforcement investigators. The specialized course teaches tactics officers should employ when an individual officer responds to an active threat or active shooter incident.

The “Single Officer Response to Active Threat or Active Shooter Incidents” training was held in Homestead.

More than two dozen law enforcement officers completed the course which consisted of various obstacle and simulation courses.

Reports of active assailants or active shooters have increased in recent years, prompting FDLE to expand the training opportunities. Officers who complete the training are able to transfer what they learned in the controlled setting to the field.

FDLE’s Sworn Training Unit develops and provides law enforcement tactical courses that are free to law enforcement agencies across Florida.

Videos and pictures from the training can be accessed here: https://vimeo.com/885247386/c0f8e50914?share=copy

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001



