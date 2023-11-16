Unwrap Holiday Magic with Three New Songs by Fawn
After dedicating the past three and a half years to caring for my ailing parents, I found solace in returning to my musical roots and crafting these three heartfelt holiday ballads.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, November 17, 2023, Stonedef Records, Inc. is set to usher in the holiday season with the release of three captivating new songs from the renowned recording artist and award-winning singer-songwriter, Fawn®, also known as "Songirl." These festive tunes are slated to hit the airwaves starting Friday, November 17, 2023, just in time to amplify the spirit of gratitude during Thanksgiving and ring in the joyous holiday season.
— Fawn
After an illustrious history of delivering holiday albums and EPs, Fawn has taken a fresh approach by embarking on a single-song journey. Reflecting on the profound personal journey that inspired this musical endeavor, Fawn shares, "After dedicating the past three and a half years to caring for my ailing parents, I found solace in returning to my musical roots and crafting these three heartfelt holiday ballads. Collaborating with my longtime friend and musical ally, Lasswell, has been an absolute joy. Reconnecting and creating compositions with him has brought immeasurable happiness back into my life."
The trio of holiday singles will unfold over a three-day period in November, with immediate availability on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
**Release Schedule:**
**Friday, November 17:** Fawn unveils her soul-stirring interpretation of the Andrew Lloyd-Webber classic, "Pie Jesu."
**Saturday, November 18:** The enchantment continues with the release of "The First Noel," a timeless rendition originally recorded for television.
**Monday, November 20:** Concluding the festive trilogy, Fawn shares her melancholic yet captivating adaptation of the holiday classic, "Jingle Bells," titled "Jingle Bells Blue."
Immerse yourself in the magic of Fawn's holiday melodies as Stonedef Records invites you to experience the warmth and nostalgia these evocative tunes bring to this season of joy. Press play and let the holidays begin.
Fawn reached the top of the Billboard Dance charts at number six alongside Lady Gaga and Maria Carey, with her original song “Wish U Love,” produced by Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. Since the success of “Wish U Love,” Fawn has won five awards this year for “A Voice in Violet” starring Nikki Blonsky, Brooke Lewis Bellas and Bronson Pinchot. She won the JPF Music Awards twice for Best EDM Album of the Year “Idiosyncratic” and “Body Soul and Mind,” Best Dance Song of The Year for “Small” and “Wish U Love” and The Great American Song Contest for her Halloween song “Ghoulish Ghosts”. Fawn has also won several other Songwriting Awards including The Song of The Year and awards from Berklee College of Music, SESAC and an EOTM Award for Best Artist of the Year.
Fawn also had two top ten hit songs on the EDM/Chill-out charts with songs she wrote and performed, “Where Has Your Love Gone” and “Solitude,” produced by Digital Sixable.
https://linktr.ee/fawnmusic
