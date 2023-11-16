Quintana Roo Showcases Mexico’s Aquatic Wonders at DEMA Show 2023
Home to 12 of the world’s top water sports destinations, Quintana Roo shared its offerings for diving, snorkeling, fishing, kayaking, and more during the event.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mexican state of Quintana Roo showcased its world-class aquatic activities destinations in New Orleans during DEMA Show 2023, the top event in the diving and water sports industry. Quintana Roo’s booth welcomed many visitors throughout the event, showcasing the rich marine biodiversity, stunning coral reefs, and beautiful underwater caves that tourists can enjoy along its 800+ miles of Caribbean coastline.
During the Show, attendees received information on the state’s wide variety of offerings, such as its two top diving destinations: Banco Chinchorro and Cozumel. Boasting the largest coral reef in the Americas and crystal-clear waters with 100’ visibility, Cozumel is an iconic Mexican dive destination with over 40 different locations for divers to explore. On the other hand, Banco Chinchorro offers extremely biodiverse coral reefs where divers can swim with sharks or explore shipwrecks.
For snorkeling enthusiasts, Quintana Roo showcased the vibrant coral gardens in top spots Cozumel Reef National Park, Xcaret National Park, and Holbox Island National Park, where tourists can see tropical fish, sea turtles, and manta rays.
Anglers heard about the many catch-and-release opportunities to fish for species like dorado, tuna, and sailfish in beautiful Quintana Roo locations like Isla Mujeres, Cozumel, and Playa del Carmen, with local operators providing expert-guided tours.
Those interested in kayaking and paddleboarding learned about Quintana Roo’s expert-guided tours of captivating mangrove habitats filled with fish, birds, reptiles, and mammals, such as the Seven Colors Lagoon in Bacalar and the enchanting lagoons of Kaan Luum and Yal-Ku in Tulum.
“Our presence at the DEMA Show shows our commitment to raising awareness of the Mexican Caribbean as a global diving and water sports hotspot,” shared Javier Aranda, General Director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Board. “Each of our destinations promise excitement, fun, and a chance to connect with the mesmerizing marine environment. We welcome all adventure enthusiasts to come and dive into the experience!”
Held for over 40 years, the DEMA Show gathers thousands of industry professionals worldwide to reveal new products, share the latest technical training, highlight new destinations, and give people a place to connect with the industry and form new partnerships.
