RYSE SmartShade expands its retail offering with Best Buy Canada
This marks the first time RYSE products will be available at a brick-and-mortar retailer
RYSE Smartshade, a Canadian-based innovator behind the original smart shade product, is proud to announce that its products will be available for purchase at all Best Buy locations across Canada as well as online, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season.
RYSE offers a range of smart retrofit solutions that allows home dwellers to transform window shades they already own into smart home gadgets. Its easy-to-install and one-size-fits-all solution can automate existing window shades in minutes and can be conveniently controlled from a smartphone or voice speaker.
“Being able to reach a wider base of smart home tech fans through Best Buy Canada is an incredible milestone for our team,” says Trung Pham, CEO and Founder of RYSE. “As the original innovators of the smart shade product, we’ve invested heavily into the best technology and customer service, and think Best Buy customers will love incorporating RYSE products into their smart homes.”
RYSE SmartShade product offerings at Best Buy Canada:
- SmartShade (MSRP: $199.99): Transform your window shades into motorized shades with the SmartShade. It works with any shades regardless of size or weight as long as it has a plastic or metal beaded and looped chains.
- SmartShade & BatteryPack (MSRP: $298.99): For a cleaner, wire-free look, attach a BatteryPack to your SmartShade. With three to six months of battery life, you won’t have to worry about frequently charging your SmartShade. The RYSE app will also notify you when the Battery Pack needs to be recharged.
- SmartBridge (MSRP: $99.99): Get even more out of your SmartShade with the RYSE SmartBridge. It allows you to connect and control 10 SmartShades simultaneously, control through voice speakers, set up schedules and control remotely.
RYSE SmartShade has been designed with smart home capabilities in mind. It automates the existing window shades by controlling their beaded chain, raising and lowering them with phone, voice commands, or through pre-set schedules. For an up-close control, users can also utilize the buttons on the device or use a remote button.
RYSE SmartShade product availability:
RYSE SmartShade products will be rolling out to all 127 Best Buy Canada stores and is now available at bestbuy.ca
About RYSE Inc.
RYSE Inc. is a Toronto-based IoT company at the forefront of the smart window shades industry. Since 2017, it has shipped over 40K devices, generating over $7 million in sales. The company has been awarded over CDN$4 million in cleantech funding.
RYSE SmartShades @ BestBuy Retail Store in Surrey, BC, Canada