Integrity ISR Training Platform ISR University Approved by University of San Diego for Graduate-Level Extension Credits

This recognition underscores the quality and credibility of our educational programs at ISR University and reinforces our commitment to delivering outstanding education and training to our students.”WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity ISR, a leading provider of Space and C4ISR training solutions, is thrilled to announce its educational arm, ISR University, has partnered with the University of San Diego’s Professional and Continuing Education Department to provide graduate-level extension credits to ISR University students. This partnership signifies a significant milestone for ISR University, as it cements its status as a world-class institution dedicated to educating the next generation of space and intelligence professionals. ISR University students continue to be eligible to receive their Space Professional Certification through the US Space Force Association as well.
The University of San Diego is highly respected for its commitment to academic excellence and its rigorous standards, making this achievement a testament to ISR University's dedication to providing top-tier education.
"We are extremely proud and honored to receive approval from the University of San Diego for graduate-level extension credits," said Danielle Storan, President & CEO of Integrity ISR. "This recognition underscores the quality and credibility of our educational programs at ISR University and reinforces our commitment to delivering outstanding education and training to our students."
At present, the University of San Diego has approved four ISR University Space courses for credit with more planned for the coming months. Current ISR University students, or past students who completed courses in 2023, are eligible to submit their ISR University course certificates to USD to receive graduate-level extension credits that may be transferred to other academic institutions for credit towards an undergraduate or graduate degree. The eligible courses include SP100 – Introduction to the Space Environment, SP200 – Space Systems Design, SP300 – International Space Capabilities 1 – International Use of Space, and SP310 – Space Capabilities 2 – International Space Control.
"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Integrity ISR Training. At the University of San Diego's Professional and Continuing Education Department, we are committed to providing our students with high-quality, relevant, and practical education. This collaboration with Integrity ISR Training aligns seamlessly with our mission, offering cutting-edge training programs that equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today's dynamic and ever-evolving landscape," said Samantha Kohn, Senior Program Coordinator at the University of San Diego’s Professional and Continuing Education Department
ISR University offers a range of specialized programs and courses in areas such as space operations, space intelligence, intelligence analysis, risk assessment, and more. Its curriculum is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today's dynamic space, intelligence, and cybersecurity landscape.
The partnership with the University of San Diego is expected to bring several benefits to ISR University and its students, including increased recognition of its certification programs, enhanced job opportunities, and access to a broader network of resources and opportunities in the field.
"This collaboration will provide students with a unique opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the rapidly growing space industry through Certification as well as allow them to use that education to further their Graduate studies goals,” said Jason Dean, Space Team Lead for ISR University.
About Integrity ISR and ISR University:
Integrity ISR offers a wide range of services for C4ISR, Space, and Cyber strategy, training, and operations that enable ISR and space personnel to operate in any domain under any conditions, from permissive to highly contested/denied environments.
Integrity ISR launched ISR University in May 2019 to revolutionize ISR, Space, and Cyber training, teaching student-centric courses to U.S. personnel, coalition partners, and the commercial space and defense industries. In 2021, ISR University’s partnered with the US Space Force Associate to launch the Global Space University space training and certification program--allowing them to bring space training to SFA members around the globe!
Integrity ISR is an SBA-certified Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business.
For more information on Integrity ISR and ISR University, please visit their websites at www.integrityisr.com and www.isruniversity.com.
