Former Lawrence County Tax Collector Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement and Fraud

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Hollie Summers. Summers was a former Deputy Clerk for the Lawrence County Tax Collector’s Office. She is charged with Embezzlement and Computer Fraud.



Summers is accused of reversing transactions for vehicle registration and renewals. Summers was employed by the Tax Collector’s office from August of 2017 to March of 2022. Summers was served with a $48,885.37 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“There is zero tolerance for theft of public funds in Mississippi,” said State Auditor Shad White. “For anyone else stealing out there, you should know that we are watching. Thank you to Lawrence County Tax Collector Sherry Hyde-Thames for reporting Summers as soon as she was aware of her alleged crimes.”

Summers faces up to 40 years and $15,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office will prosecute the case.

A $50,000 surety bond covers Summers’ employment as the Lawrence County Tax Collector Deputy Clerk. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Summers will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.