North Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor seeks nominees for 2024

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor, formerly known as Highway Hall of Honor, is seeking nominations for individuals who have made a difference in North Dakota's transportation system.



The organization was created to recognize those who have had a major role and made a lasting and valuable contribution to the development of the highway system on the state, county, or local level. It also honors those who help draw attention to the vital function our roadways provide to our state and its citizens.



“Our goal is to keep the criteria broad, we're not just looking for engineers or those involved in construction,” said Laurie Martin, program manager. “We're also looking for people who have worked hard to improve the region's transportation system or have used their influence and expertise as members of national or regional organizations to improve our system's effectiveness or safety.”



For more information and to submit a nomination visit www.dot.nd.gov/hallofhonor. Nominations must be completed online and received by Dec. 31, 2023.



Each nominee will be judged according to the following criteria:



Major achievements in transportation in North Dakota.

Significant contributions to the development of others in transportation in North Dakota.

Special service to the state of North Dakota in transportation activities.

Activities that bring credit to North Dakota transportation, either nationally or internationally.

Results will be announced at the North Dakota Transportation Conference scheduled March 5-6, 2024.



The Hall of Honor was established in 1974 and there are currently 50 members. Past inductees have included contractors, legislators, consultants, and county commissioners, but are not limited to only those professions.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

