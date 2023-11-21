San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital Announces Grand Opening

8903 Floyd Curl Dr. San Antonio, TX 78240

Open House Celebration Will Be Held On December 6th

Every patient at our hospital will receive comprehensive, individualized care and support so that they can return to their community and the life they love” — Christopher Bergh, COO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital opened in September 2023 to provide inpatient rehabilitation services to people with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, hip fracture, major trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions that require intensive inpatient medical and physical rehabilitation.

“Our multi-disciplinary hospital rehab team of physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, physical therapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, and specialized rehabilitation nurses as well as our hospital support team have come together to provide quality medical rehabilitation to the San Antonio and surrounding communities,” said Christopher Bergh, Chief Operating Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital.

“With access to advanced technologies and innovative therapies, such as anti-gravity treadmills, virtual reality simulations, and computerized technologies, our rehabilitation treatment teams are fully equipped and committed to creating a stellar patient experience by offering best-in-class, individualized care.”

San Antonio Rehab Hospital has 48 private inpatient bedrooms and is located in the medical district of San Antonio. The inpatient rehab hospital has amenities such as a large hi-tech therapy gym, an outdoor courtyard for therapy activities and relaxation, and spacious common areas for family and friend visitation.

About San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital:

A one-story 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, owned and developed by New Era Companies and WB Development opened in September 2023. People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries for are cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Our patients receive the best care from the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com

About WB Development Partners WB Development Partners is a leading full-service real estate development firm, providing high-quality service and project management for a variety of development needs across multiple industries. WB’s team will work with you every step of the way to understand your development needs and goals. We are with you from conception to final completion of your project through land acquisition, permitting, design, and construction. For more information about WB Development Partners, visit wbdevpartners.com.

About New Era Companies New Era is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate development and capital investment company. New Era has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical, mixed-use developments and strategic acquisitions. New Era works with healthcare systems, medical groups, and communities to strategically and programmatically enhance the level of medical services in the communities they serve. Our multidisciplinary approach and seasoned management team deliver consistent results for our investors and clients. For more information about New Era Companies, visit neweracompanies.com.