Alexandre Law Firm, founded by Felipe & Glênia Alexandre, celebrates 10 years of serving immigrants and refugees
Our mission is to fight for our immigrant clients and allow them to take the Statue of Liberty up on her promise.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alexandre Law Firm is celebrating the Firm’s 10th year anniversary. Founded in 2013 by Felipe Alexandre, the Alexandre Law Firm (ALF) is a traditional immigration law firm with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Their mission is to help people reach their version of the American Dream by crafting the best options for immigration to the United States. In this journey of over 10 years as a lawyer and entrepreneur, Felipe Alexandre has been recognized by the American Institute of Legal Counsel with the award of Attorney Client Satisfaction for 6 years in a row; and by the Attorney and Practice Magazine as one of the Top 10 Immigration Lawyers in New York, California and Florida. He is also listed as a Super Lawyer, a distinction given to less than 5% of all practicing attorneys.
Focused on customized and creative strategies for each case, the team at Alexandre Law Firm assists individuals and companies with every type of immigration process and petition, whether it be immigration through family ties, career, employment, investments, asylum, refugee status, or even applications for visas to work and study temporarily. The team also assists families facing deportation proceedings and they are highly skilled in keeping families together. They have thousands of successful cases and have supported families from all over the world and from all walks of life.
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free”, are the words spoken to ALF by the Lady of the Harbor right outside Battery Park in New York City. Felipe Alexandre, the founder, has stated this as their calling: “to fight for our immigrant clients and allow them to take the Statue of Liberty up on her promise” says Felipe. The company serves immigrants from all walks of life, from wealthy investors to actors, artists, entrepreneurs, hardworking professionals who have made an impact in their industries, and individuals fleeing their home countries to escape vicious persecution of all sorts. Regardless of their circumstances, ALF is guided by the desire to bring them to the land of the free and to write their next chapter here in their new home.
To Glenia Alexandre, Chief Operating Officer of ALF, the 10 years of Alexandre Law Firm will focus on gratitude to the people who made all things possible. “We honor our team members who have consistently gone above and beyond and who have treated our clients with empathy and compassion”, says Glenia, who also expresses her gratitude to ALF’s clients for their trust, the communities they are, and all friends and families that supported ALF during all these years.
Alexandre Law Firm’s team will be reunited in New York City next month for a celebration of the long and successful 10-year journey. More news to come at @alexandrelawfirm.
