Kenmore® Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals
Kenmore is offering unbeatable deals this Black Friday & Cyber Monday on vacuums, spot cleaners and air purifiers.GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenmore, one of the country’s longest-standing appliance makers, is offering unbeatable deals this Black Friday & Cyber Monday on vacuums, spot cleaners and air purifiers. Shop retailers including Amazon, Target, and even KenmoreFloorcare.com for all the best savings this holiday season.
“We’re excited for yet another year of holiday gifting with Kenmore,” says Kenmore CEO, Sri Solur. “Our floorcare and air purification options are perfect for the host or the hosted, getting all homes ready to spend more time together.”
Lightweight Vacuuming
The FeatherLite™ Bagless Upright Vacuum With Hair Eliminator™ (model DU1096) takes the complexity out of cleaning. Say goodbye to pesky pet hair and stubborn dirt with this lightweight and powerful vacuum. With advanced Hair Eliminator® brushroll technology, hair is automatically removed from the brushroll. Weighing only 12lbs, it's easy to navigate around furniture and carry from room to room. With 7ft of extended reach, clean stairs and above-floor surfaces effortlessly. And with on-board tools like the Pet HandiMate® tool, upholstery tool, and crevice tool, the entire home will be spotless.
Get the Kenmore FeatherLite™ Bagless Upright Vacuum with Hair Eliminator™ in-store at Target this Black Friday for only $89.99. That’s savings of over $50.
Quick Cleaning Stick Vacuum
Effortless and efficient cleaning made easy with the Kenmore Elite CSV | Max 21.6V Cordless Stick Vacuum (model DS4090). This vacuum is designed for quick and thorough cleaning in every corner of the home. From hardwood floors to carpeted stairs, and even above-floor banisters, this vacuum can handle it all. Double the suction power and 50% more capacity equals no more pausing cleaning to empty the dust cup. Not only is this vacuum lightweight (less than 6lbs.), but it also runs for up to 40 minutes^ and has a detachable hand vac for those hard-to-reach spots in the car. The CSV | Max goes above and beyond with its HEPA filtration that captures 99.97% of dust particles. It also offers two speed settings for ECO and Max mode, a quick charging lithium-ion battery, and a variety of versatile tools like a wall mount and combination crevice/dusting brush.
Get the Kenmore Elite | CSV Max Cordless Stick Vac this Cyber Monday for 40% off at only $119.99 at kenmorefloorcare.com.
*Compared to the Kenmore 10148
^Handvac only on ECO mode
Purified Air, Made Simple.
The Kenmore 850e Air Purifier with SilentClean™ HEPA Technology powerfully and quickly improves the quality of the air at home. This ENERGYSTAR® certified product effortlessly purifies up to 850 square feet, based on one air change per hour, with super low energy consumption. Remove unwanted odors, dander, and more while cooking for the family with the True HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of dust particles down to 0.3 microns†. The SilentClean™ operation quietly cleans so everyday activities are not disrupted. Stay in control with Kenmore – turn on the optional nightlight and operate the air purifier from the touch screen display.
Shop the Kenmore 850e Air Purifier (model PM1005) at Amazon this Black Friday and get 20% off. For a limited time, get the 850e Series for only $79.
†HEPA System filters dirt, dust, and non-living matter such as pet dander
Shop these deals and more sales this holiday!
About Kenmore Floor Care & Cleva North America
Kenmore provides affordable, purposeful home management innovations for cooking, cleaning, and the in-between. We design products and services for every room of the home to be energy-efficient, trusted to perform and promote overall well-being for our consumers and the environment. Cleva North America, Inc. manufactures Kenmore® and Kenmore Elite® vacuums, air purifiers, and accessories under license for distribution at retailers worldwide. Cleva offers an award-winning portfolio of innovative wet/dry vacuums, outdoor power equipment, household floor care products and accessories. Brands include Vacmaster Professional®, Vacmaster®, Duravac™, Armor All™, LawnMaster™ and Kenmore® Floorcare. Incorporating the latest processes and highest standards for engineering, design, and production, Cleva delivers high-quality products that deliver exceptional performance, dependability, and durability at a great value.
