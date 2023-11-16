HDMC Announces New Associate Degree Nursing Program (ADN/RN)
High Desert Medical College (HDMC) - Lancaster will offer a new Associate Degree Nursing Program (ADN/RN) program beginning January 15, 2024.LANCASTER, CA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Desert Medical College (HDMC) has announced they will now offer a Associate Degree Nursing Program (ADN/RN), beginning January 15, 2024 at the Lancaster, California campus.
High Desert Medical College, with additional locations in Temecula and Bakersfield, California, offers healthcare career training programs, including Nursing, Medical Assistant, Dental Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, and Ultrasound Technician. The new Associate Degree Nursing Program (ADN/RN) adds to HDMC’s profile of programs that cater to students motivated to train for a nursing career.
The new RN program was approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing on November 15, 2023. HDMC’s Vice President of Nursing, Michelle Welch, DNP, MSN, MBA, HCM, RN was excited to announce the new program, saying “ HDMC is thrilled to expand our Nursing program by offering this Registered Nurse (RN) program to our students. Obtaining an RN is a critical milestone for nurses, and HDMC is proud to prepare students for licensure as RNs, helping to meet the need for skilled, qualified RNs in our community.”
The Associate Degree Nursing Program (ADN/RN) is designed to prepare students to become licensed Registered Nurses (RNs) in the State of California. Graduates of the Registered Nursing (ADN) program will receive their Registered Nursing Associate’s Degree (ADN), and will be prepared to test for licensure through the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). As an RN, HDMC graduates will be prepared for entry-level Registered Nurse (RN) positions in medical offices, clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, and/or to pursue additional training and opportunities in the field of healthcare.
The Associate Degree Nursing Program (ADN/RN) has a hybrid-online format with in-person theory and labs and General Education courses online. Students learn the core theories, concepts, and principles of nursing. Courses include Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Introduction to Psychology, Microbiology, Medical Surgical Nursing, Mental Health Nursing, Gerontological Nursing, and Community Nursing.
HDMC offers three options for the Associate’s Degree, Registered Nursing (ADN) program. Option 1 - Generic is a 6-semester program for students who have not completed any prerequisite course work. Option 2 - LVN to RN is a 3-semester program for students who hold a valid California Vocational Nurse license and who have completed prerequisite course work (students may be able to apply for some challenge credit for certain nursing courses). Students who enroll in Options 1 or 2 will receive a Registered Nursing, Associate’s Degree (ADN) upon graduation, and will be prepared for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).
Option 3 - 30-unit Non-Graduate program is a 3-semester program for students who wish to quickly meet the requirements to take the NCLEX-RN examination as a non-graduate. To enroll in this option students must hold a valid California Vocational Nurse license, and understand that they may not change their status as a 30-unit option RN with the Board of Registered Nursing at any time after RN licensure. While This status will not restrict the practice of a Registered Nurse within California, individuals who become licensed RNs using this option may not be eligible for RN licensure in states other than California, and may also have difficulty applying for advanced Nursing degree programs. Individuals interested in this option should see the Dean of Health Science and Nursing for further details.
Prospective students interested in the Associate Degree Nursing Program (ADN/RN) are invited to attend a Nursing Information Session at the HDMC Lancaster campus. At the Information Session, prospective students may learn more about prerequisites, general education requirements, assessment tests, and the application/selection process. There will be opportunities to make an appointment with the Nursing department to discuss individual situations.
HDMC’s Associate Degree Nursing Program (ADN/RN) is approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing. High Desert Medical College is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) and is licensed by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE). Accreditation and approval guarantees students, faculty and the public that the programs at HDMC meet objective and rigorous third-party standards of educational practices.
High Desert Medical College offers hybrid, hands-on, and online classes to train students for healthcare careers in a short amount of time. Hands-on training from industry professional faculty prepares students for success in their chosen healthcare careers upon graduation. To learn more about High Desert Medical College, visit the website at https://www.hdmc.edu/.
About Us:
High Desert Medical College provides career-training opportunities for essential healthcare careers in a relatively short period of time. HDMC is dedicated to providing flexible real-world healthcare training through hybrid, hands-on, and online classes. HDMC is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) and is licensed by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE). HDMC has three locations in Lancaster, Bakersfield, and Temecula, California.
Nicole Joseph
Legacy Education
+1 661-579-2901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube