Local Beauty Professionals Can Now Advance Their Skills With New Continuing Education Courses

IBMC College announces three new advanced Continuing Education courses, Manual Resurfacing, Microneedling, and Electric Nail File.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBMC College is excited to announce the launch of three advanced Continuing Education courses designed to help beauty professionals expand their expertise, meet state requirements, and offer in-demand services to their clients. The new courses—Manual Resurfacing, Microneedling, and Electric Nail File—provide hands-on training led by experienced industry educators in a professional, salon-based learning environment.IBMC College’s Cosmetology Program Support Specialist Bernadette Maldonado was excited to announce the addition of the three advanced continuing education courses. “These courses were created to give licensed professionals access to high-quality, skill-focused education that immediately elevates the services they can provide,” Maldonado said. “Whether someone is refreshing their knowledge or learning a new technique, we’re committed to supporting their continued growth in the beauty industry.”The new advanced Continuing Education courses are ideal for licensed estheticians, cosmetologists, and nail technicians. These courses, which are designed to support growth in the industry, are ideal for recent graduates seeking additional certifications as well as beauty professionals who are looking to expand service menus or strengthen client retention. Pre-requisites for the advanced Continuing Education courses include:- Only Licensed Cosmetologists and licensed Estheticians may participate in Manual Resurfacing. Microneedling registrants must also have their Manual Resurfacing Certification.- Only Licensed Cosmetologists and licensed Nail Technicians may participate in the Electric Nail File.The Continuing Education courses will take place in one or two sessions, depending on the course. Upcoming course dates* include:- Manual Resurfacing – December 18 & 19 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.- Microneedling – December 30 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.- Electric Nail File – Two options -December 27 or January 2nd from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.Each class will feature expert demonstrations, guided practice, and safety-focused instruction to ensure every participant leaves with confidence. Every course participant who satisfactorily completes their course will receive a Certificate of Completion.The advanced Continuing Education courses will be held at the IBMC College – Fort Collins Campus : 3842 S. Mason Street, Fort Collins, CO 80525.Registration for the new advanced Continuing Education courses is online. Participants may go to https://ibmc.edu/program/continuing-education/ or call 800-495-2669 for additional details. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.About IBMC College:IBMC College, a DVMD LLC school, is a branch campus of IntelliTec College - Colorado Springs. Located in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Longmont, Colorado, IBMC College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). IBMC College is also approved and regulated by the Division of Private Occupational Schools and the Department of Education in the State of Colorado. IBMC College provides industry-recognized training for aspiring and established beauty professionals. Offering hands-on programs, expert instructors, and real-world learning environments, the school is committed to supporting lifelong education and career development across the beauty and wellness industry. To learn more, visit www.ibmc.edu or call 1-800-495-2669.*Course dates subject to change; please call 970-415-8759 to confirm schedules.

