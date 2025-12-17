IntelliTec College Named a 2025 Colorado Springs Best Workplace

IntelliTec College is honored to have been named a 2025 Colorado Springs Best Workplace by the Gazette.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorado Springs Gazette has named IntelliTec College a “2025 Colorado Springs Best Workplace.” IntelliTec College is a career-training vocational school with three additional locations: Grand Junction and Pueblo, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.IntelliTec College is proud to have been awarded the title of “2025 Colorado Springs Best Workplace” by the Gazette, Colorado Springs’ trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, videos, and photos. Each year, the Gazette produces their “Best of the Springs” edition, a list of their reader’s favorite businesses and organizations in the Colorado Springs basin.Selection as one of the Gazette’s Best indicates the business or organization is considered by readers to provide superior quality and service over other competitors in the region. Winners are announced in the December issue of the Gazette. The December issue reaches over 100,000 readers and remains available online throughout the year, allowing readers to refer back to the “Best of the Springs” special section throughout the year when choosing which businesses to patronize.The “2025 Colorado Springs Best Workplace” award was announced by IntelliTec College - Colorado Springs Campus Director Sue Kuhl. “Being recognized as a 2025 Colorado Springs Best Workplace is an incredible honor. We strive to provide an environment in which our entire school community - students, staff, and administrators - can thrive. We are so honored to have received this recognition from our community!”IntelliTec College is a career training technical school offering both Associate’s (Occupational) Degree programs and Certificate programs. Programs at IntelliTec College are designed to quickly prepare students for immediate entry-level employment in growing fields. Career training programs offered at IntelliTec College include: Automotive Technician, Computer Systems Technician, Electrical Technician, Refrigeration and HVAC Technician, Cosmetology, Dental Assistant, Medical Assistant, Nursing Assistant, and Massage Therapy. For a complete list of available programs and start dates, visit https://intellitec.edu/programs/ With campus locations in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Pueblo, Colorado and Albuquerque, New Mexico, IntelliTec College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). IntelliTec College is also approved and regulated by the Division of Private Occupational Schools and the Department of Education in the State of Colorado.To learn more about IntelliTec College, visit their website at http://www.intellitec.edu/ , call 1-800-748-2282, or click here to contact IntelliTec College About Us:IntelliTec College strives to build a better community through hands-on career training at four campus locations in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction and Pueblo, Colorado and Albuquerque, New Mexico with Associate’s (Occupational) Degree programs and Certificate programs. Dependent on location, IntelliTec teaches Automotive Technician, Computer Systems Technician, Electrical Technician, Refrigeration and HVAC Technician, Cosmetology, Dental, Medical and Nursing Assistant and Massage Therapy programs. To schedule a career planning session or to learn more about hiring our graduates, visit www.intellitec.edu or call 1-800-748-2282. For more information about graduation rates, the median debt of students who completed the program and other important information, please visit http://www.intelliteccollege.com/consumer-information . For general information, please visit intellitec.edu.

