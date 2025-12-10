IBMC College Named the 2025 Best of NOCO 'Best Beauty School

IBMC College is honored to have been named the “Best Beauty School” on the 2025 Best of NOCO list.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBMC College is honored to announce it has been named the “Best Beauty School” on the 2025 Best of NOCO list. IBMC College, a branch campus of IntelliTec College - Colorado Springs, is a career training school with three campuses: Fort Collins, Greeley, and Longmont, Colorado.IBMC College is proud to have been awarded the title of 2025’s Best Beauty School in Northern Colorado by NOCO Style, Northern Colorado’s premier lifestyle magazine. Each year, NOCO Style compiles a list of their reader’s favorite businesses and organizations in Northern Colorado. This year, over 244,000 votes were cast by the community in NOCO Style’s Readers' Choice Best of NOCO Contest.Selection as one of NOCO’s Best indicates the business or organization is considered by readers to provide superior quality and service over other competitors in the region. Winners are announced in the December issue of NOCO Style. The December issue is the most-read issue of NOCO Style, announcing the Best of NOCO winners to hundreds of thousands of readers in Northern Colorado all year long. Local readers refer back to the Annual Best of NOCO Resource Guide throughout the year when choosing which businesses to patronize.IBMC College is a branch campus of IntelliTec College – Colorado Springs and is a DVMD LLC school. The NOCO’s Best Beauty School award was announced by DVMD President David Vice. “Being chosen as the 2025 NOCO’s Best Beauty School is very exciting, and we are so proud the community has chosen us as their favorite,” Vice said. “Our mission is to prepare students for careers in their communities, and the Cosmetology and Barbering fields continue to evolve and expand here in Colorado. We prepare students for these pathways by offering hands-on, technical skills training programs that support their success. We are honored to receive this recognition from our community!”IBMC College offers three training programs designed to prepare students for careers in the Beauty industry: Cosmetology, Barbering and Esthetician. Each of these programs has been designed to provide comprehensive training which empowers students to tap into their creativity and artistic potential while learning the latest trends in the beauty industry as well as foundational training in business practices. Every student enrolled receives a stocked starter kit, loaded with premium tools and materials for hair, nail, makeup, and skincare training​​, as well as hands-on training in IBMC’s Student Beauty Services Clinics.Programs at IBMC College are designed to quickly prepare students for immediate entry-level employment in growing fields. In addition to the Cosmetology, Barbering, and Esthetician programs, IBMC College also offers training for careers in the growing fields of Therapeutic Massage, Paralegal, Clinical Medical Assisting, and Dental Assisting. For more information about IBMC College’s programs, visit IBMC’s career training programs page: https://ibmc.edu/programs-overview/ With campus locations in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Longmont, Colorado, IBMC College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). IBMC College is also approved and regulated by the Division of Private Occupational Schools and the Department of Education in the State of Colorado.To learn more about IBMC College, visit their website at https://IBMC.edu/ or call 1-800-495-2669.About IBMC College:IBMC College, a DVMD LLC school, is a branch campus of IntelliTec College - Colorado Springs. Located in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Longmont, Colorado, IBMC College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). IBMC College is also approved and regulated by the Division of Private Occupational Schools and the Department of Education in the State of Colorado. IBMC College provides industry-recognized training for aspiring and established beauty professionals. Offering hands-on programs, expert instructors, and real-world learning environments, the school is committed to supporting lifelong education and career development across the beauty and wellness industry. To learn more, visit www.ibmc.edu or call 1-800-495-2669.

