IHOP Bergen Street Celebrates Inaugural Community Dinner: A Thank You to Supportive Community
Annual Community Dinner is a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards the community and A Testament to Thriving Black Ownership
As we start to rebuild after the pandemic, especially black-owned restaurants, it is important for us to recognize and give back to the community that has helped to keep us afloat”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHOP on Bergen Street, the first IHOP under black ownership in New Jersey, is delighted to announce its inaugural Community Dinner on November 16th. Adenah Bayoh, the visionary entrepreneur who took over this establishment over 4 years ago, is proud to be part of the story of this IHOP in a predominantly black community.
As we approach the holiday season, IHOP Bergen Street recognizes the importance of fostering community spirit, celebrating family, and acknowledging the support received from the local residents over the years. Adenah Bayoh, a stalwart advocate for community engagement, believes in giving back to those who have been instrumental in the success of IHOP Bergen Street.
The Community Dinner is a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards the community. Members of the local neighborhood are invited to join us for a complimentary dinner as a token of appreciation for their unwavering support. This event is not just a celebration of a business but also a testament to the strength and resilience of a community that has embraced a Black-owned IHOP for over two decades.
“As we start to rebuild after the pandemic, especially black-owned restaurants, it is important for us to recognize and give back to the community that has helped to keep us afloat.” - Adenah Bayoh Restaurant Owner & Entrepreneur
Details of the event are as follows:
Event: Inaugural Community Dinner Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6pm - 9pm Location: Bergen St. IHOP, 109 Bergen Street, Newark, NJ 07103
At the community dinner, attendees will enjoy a complimentary meal and engage in the spirit of togetherness that defines the holiday season. IHOP Bergen Street will also distribute free books as a gesture of gratitude to the community, emphasizing the importance of education and lifelong learning.
Adenah Bayoh extends her heartfelt appreciation to the community and encourages everyone to join her and West Ward Councilman Dupre L. Kelly for an evening of food and fellowship. She views IHOP Bergen Street as a living testament to the strength of black entrepreneurship and the power of a community that stands together.
About IHOP Bergen Street:
The Bergen Street IHOP was originally opened on December 9, 1999. At its inception, it was the first black-owned franchise in New Jersey. Adenah Bayoh acquired the location almost 5 years ago, proudly continuing its tradition of black ownership.
