Autumn Tap Siac Craft Market inaugurated gathering cultural and creative industries professionals from different places to celebrate its 15th anniversary

MACAU, November 16 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Autumn Tap Siac Craft Market is held from today to 19 November and from 23 to 26 November at Tap Siac Square, displaying and selling original products from Macao and Asian regions, as well as music performances and creative handicraft workshops. All are welcome to participate.

The opening ceremony was held today (16 November) at the Tap Siac Square and was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the President of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government, Cheong Kin Hong; and Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Isabel Celeste Jorge. The ceremony was also counted with the presence of singer Ng Lam Fung, as a guest performer, who kicked off the celebrations of the 15th anniversary of the Tap Siac Craft Market.

This edition of the Craft Market is held from today for two consecutive weeks, from Thursday to Sunday. There are over 220 distinctive handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls by cultural and creative practitioners from Macao, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and South Korea, showcasing and selling a wide range of original cultural and creative products, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Meanwhile, various music performance by singers from Mainland China and Hong Kong as well as creative handicraft workshops are also available, with the aim of creating a cultural and creative event in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a distinctive cultural and creative market in Macao that has been held in spring and autumn annually since 2008, aiming to provide a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to display and sell their products and to communicate with each other, support and encourage creativity and innovation, promote Macao’s cultural and creative products to the market, and establish a signature cultural and creative exhibition of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Recently, the IC called for co-branded products for the Tap Siac Craft Market under the theme of its 15th anniversary to showcase the creativity of Macao’s cultural and creative industries. The products are available during the Craft Market and the public is welcome to choose and purchase.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is held from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information about the event, please visit the "Tap Siac Craft Market" website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the "Macao Craft Market" page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo).

