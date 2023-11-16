MDH seeking applications for the new African American Health State Advisory Council

News Release

Nov. 16, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) invites community members to apply to serve on the new African American Health State Advisory Council. Applicants are encouraged to apply by Nov. 17, but MDH will accept and review applications until all spots are filled.

The council will work closely with the new Office of African American Health and play a key role in shaping the African American Health Special Emphasis Grant Program passed by the Minnesota Legislature in 2023. The council will engage in the following activities:

Identify health disparities and contributing factors found in African American communities.

Recommend review of any statutes, rules or administrative policies or practices to the commissioner of health that would address African American health disparities.

Recommend policies and strategies to the commissioner of health to address disparities specifically affecting African American health.

Submit a report to the commissioner of health that summarizes council activities and identifies and makes recommendations to address those disparities.

“In order to improve African American health and wellbeing, MDH must address the upstream social factors that disproportionately impact U.S.-born Black Minnesotans,” said Assistant Commissioner of the Health Equity Bureau Halkeno Tura. “This council and the Office of African American Health are key steps in helping us develop feasible strategies to interrupt the complex, intersecting pathways that contribute to downstream health outcomes disproportionately affecting Black Minnesotans.”

As outlined in Minnesota statute, the council will include 12 to 20 members representing or serving the African American community. This may include health care providers, college students, patients or those who receive services, elders or older people, health and human services professionals, health equity researchers, and others.

Members are asked to serve a minimum of two years and receive $55 per meeting as well as possible reimbursement for expenses. To apply to join the council, please visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Boards and Commissions Open Positions portal. The application process will remain open until all seats are filled. The initial deadline for the electronic application is Friday, Nov. 17, 11:59 p.m. CST.

Once the secretary of state application is submitted, MDH will email a supplemental application for completion by Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

