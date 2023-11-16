USHBC Commends House Small Business Committee & Chairman Williams for Protecting Small Businesses & Minority Communities
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends the House Small Business Committee and Chairman Roger Williams (R - TX25) for their commitment to America’s small business community. Their launch of an investigation into the Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) proposed menthol ban is a crucial show of support for small businesses, as well as Hispanics, and African Americans during a time when they are disproportionately affected by regulation. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
“Today Chairman Williams and the entire House Small Business Committee stood tall for America’s businesses and minority communities. The Biden Administration, the same administration that promised to further racial equity in our nation, is trying to move forward with a catastrophic ban on menthol cigarettes. In fact, 50% of Hispanic smokers consume menthol cigarettes and 80% of African American smokers consume menthol cigarettes. It is clear to me that if these cigarettes are made illegal, it will be Hispanics and African Americans who are incarcerated. Our congressional leaders, led by Chairman Williams, recognized the unintended consequences.
By law, the Administration is required to ‘consider the impact of their rules on small businesses, and to evaluate alternatives that would accomplish the objectives of the rule without unduly burdening small entities.’ However, in this case, they have opted to ignore the 600,000 jobs, millions of dollars in wages and revenue for small business owners, and billions in tax revenue that would be lost. Further, they have ignored guidance from a wide variety of law enforcement organizations and dismissed the fact that a ban would line the pockets of the cartel, with yet another product to funnel into our most vulnerable communities.
The investigation launched today is a function of the checks and balances that keep our government from enacting detrimental regulations, such as this menthol ban.
Bottom line, when the Administration refused to listen to our input and stubbornly pursued this menthol ban, it was the Small Business Committee who came to the defense of those in harm's way. I thank Chairman Williams for listening to the concerns of American small businesses and the Hispanic and African-American communities."
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
“Today Chairman Williams and the entire House Small Business Committee stood tall for America’s businesses and minority communities. The Biden Administration, the same administration that promised to further racial equity in our nation, is trying to move forward with a catastrophic ban on menthol cigarettes. In fact, 50% of Hispanic smokers consume menthol cigarettes and 80% of African American smokers consume menthol cigarettes. It is clear to me that if these cigarettes are made illegal, it will be Hispanics and African Americans who are incarcerated. Our congressional leaders, led by Chairman Williams, recognized the unintended consequences.
By law, the Administration is required to ‘consider the impact of their rules on small businesses, and to evaluate alternatives that would accomplish the objectives of the rule without unduly burdening small entities.’ However, in this case, they have opted to ignore the 600,000 jobs, millions of dollars in wages and revenue for small business owners, and billions in tax revenue that would be lost. Further, they have ignored guidance from a wide variety of law enforcement organizations and dismissed the fact that a ban would line the pockets of the cartel, with yet another product to funnel into our most vulnerable communities.
The investigation launched today is a function of the checks and balances that keep our government from enacting detrimental regulations, such as this menthol ban.
Bottom line, when the Administration refused to listen to our input and stubbornly pursued this menthol ban, it was the Small Business Committee who came to the defense of those in harm's way. I thank Chairman Williams for listening to the concerns of American small businesses and the Hispanic and African-American communities."
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
United States Hispanic Business Council
+1 305-608-0425
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn