Andy Thomson Qualifies For Boca Raton City Council, Seat D

Andy Thomson

Andy Thomson

I am so grateful for the nearly 350 residents who signed their name on my petition to ensure I qualified for the March election.”
— Andy Thomson
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local community leader and former Boca Raton City Councilman Andy Thomson has officially qualified for the open Boca Raton City Council Seat D. The qualification period ran from November 1 - November 9, 2023.

The qualification period is the set allotment of time the city allows candidates to submit the required paperwork and petitions to have their name placed on the ballot. The seat Thomson qualified for is an open seat.

“I am so grateful for the nearly 350 residents who signed their name on my petition to ensure I qualified for the March election. I love our City and will keep working to preserve our incredible quality of life,” Thomson stated.

Thomson qualified with 347 verified petitions collected from Boca Raton voters. The volume of Thomson’s petitions – well beyond the 200 required – highlights the passion voters had in ensuring Thomson was on the ballot this March.

Andy Thomson was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in a special election in August 2018 and secured re-election unopposed in March 2020. He served as the Vice-Chair of Boca Raton's Community Redevelopment Agency and sat on the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency’s governing board. His prior roles include positions on the City of Boca Raton’s Education Task Force and the City of Boca Raton’s Community Advisory Panel.

A Georgia Tech electrical engineering graduate and former college football player, Thomson also holds a law degree from the University of Miami School of Law. He's a practicing attorney at the Boca Raton law firm of Baritz & Colman LLP, an adjunct professor at FAU teaching local and state government, and a dedicated family man; he and his wife Joanna have been blessed with five children.

Jonathan Cooper
Andy Thomson Campaign
email us here

You just read:

Andy Thomson Qualifies For Boca Raton City Council, Seat D

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jonathan Cooper
Andy Thomson Campaign
Company/Organization
Cornerstone Solutions
9200 Belvedere Road
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33411
United States

Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Andy Thomson Qualifies For Boca Raton City Council, Seat D
Nick Coppola Qualifies for City Commission, Seat 3
Nick Coppola's First Fundraising Report Shows Broad Community Support
View All Stories From This Author