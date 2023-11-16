Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market to Exceed $17 Billion Propelled by Incidence Rates of Vascular Disease

Aging population propels 2-3% yearly global procedure increase, driven by rising vascular disease rates in the elderly. Advanced minimally invasive devices fuel significant market growth.” — Kamran Zamanian, CEO at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global market research firm specializing in medical devices, dental and pharmaceuticals, highlights the imminent expansion of the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market in the updated 2024 report. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, ​​including peripheral vascular stents, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheters, drug-coated balloons (DCBs), atherectomy devices, intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) system, chronic total occlusion (CTO) devices, surgical grafts, stent grafts, embolic protection devices (EPDs), peripheral thrombus management, inferior vena cava filters, carotid shunts, diagnostic and interventional catheters, diagnostic and interventional guidewires, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices (VCDs), transcatheter embolization devices and peripheral intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters.

In the 2024 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report, an extensive analysis was conducted with more than 60 peripheral vascular device companies spanning 70 countries in seven continents. Our comprehensive methodology enabled a detailed examination of procedure numbers, market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and facilitated the creation of precise forecasts.

​​One of the primary forces propelling the peripheral vascular device market into new heights is the increasing incidence rates of vascular disease and disorders, primarily influenced by the shifting demographics and lifestyle changes. With the global population aging, the occurrence of conditions such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and venous insufficiency is on the rise. This surge in patients necessitates a higher demand for minimally invasive procedures and innovative devices designed to tackle these vascular challenges. Moreover, ongoing advancements in medical technology, notably in refined stent designs, drug-eluting mechanisms, and endovascular techniques, are significantly improving treatment options and overall outcomes. These combined factors play a pivotal role in the expansion of the peripheral vascular device market as healthcare providers actively seek effective solutions to manage and treat vascular diseases.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the global peripheral vascular device market was valued at over $12.9 billion. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR just over 4% to reach $17.4 billion.

Advanced Technologies: ​​​​An emerging trend in the PV market is the increasing use of advanced technologies and minimally invasive techniques for PV procedures. These technologies include the use of catheter-based treatments and devices such as DCBs, atherectomy devices and stent grafts.

Competitive Landscape: iData's report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives. Currently, Medtronic, W.L.Gore, and Boston Scientific lead the global peripheral vascular devices market.

For more information on the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, and to access the complete iData Research report, please visit:

https://idataresearch.com/product/peripheral-vascular-devices-market/

About iData

iData Research stands out as the premier market research and intelligence provider, offering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across a multitude of industries. With a strong reputation and a proven track record, iData Research has solidified its position as the best choice for businesses seeking to make informed decisions in today's dynamic market landscape.

Why Should You Choose iData?

Extensive Industry Coverage: iData Research boasts an impressive range of industry coverage, spanning healthcare, medical devices, dental, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and more. This breadth of coverage ensures that clients from various sectors can access accurate, up-to-date information relevant to their business goals.

High-Quality Data: The cornerstone of iData Research's success is its commitment to providing high-quality data. Their team of expert analysts employs rigorous methodologies to collect and analyze data from reliable sources. This ensures that clients receive accurate, insightful, and actionable information to guide their strategic decisions.

In-Depth Analysis: iData Research goes beyond mere data presentation by offering in-depth analysis that goes right to the heart of industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Their reports provide a holistic understanding of market forces, helping clients identify opportunities and challenges.

Customized Solutions: Recognizing that every business is unique, iData Research offers customizable solutions that cater to specific client needs. Whether it's a small startup or a multinational corporation, their tailored offerings provide the right insights to drive growth and success.

Timely Updates: Staying ahead in today's fast-paced business environment requires access to real-time information. iData Research ensures that its clients are equipped with the latest data and insights, enabling them to make agile decisions and adapt to market changes swiftly.

Global Perspective: In an increasingly interconnected world, having a global perspective is essential. iData Research's reports provide insights into various geographic markets, enabling clients to make informed decisions regardless of their business's location.

Trusted by Industry Leaders: The fact that iData Research is trusted by industry leaders and renowned companies speaks volumes about the quality of their services. Their client list includes major players who rely on their insights for strategic planning.