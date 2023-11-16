Nick Coppola Qualifies for City Commission, Seat 3
Coppola Collects Over 300 Petitions to Secure Name on Ballot
I am thrilled to officially be on the ballot and to have the opportunity to serve the people of Delray Beach. I want to thank the hundreds of residents who signed my petition.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick Coppola, a long-time advocate and resident of Delray Beach, has officially qualified for the upcoming City Commission race for Seat 3. With a vision to foster a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive community, Coppola's campaign is gaining momentum as the March ballot approaches.
Coppola brings to the race a wealth of experience in public service and a deep understanding of the issues facing Delray Beach. His platform focuses on enhancing Delray’s public safety and supporting its first responders, managing growth, especially downtown, preserving Delray Beach's unique character, protecting city water quality, and fostering transparency and fiscal responsibility in local government. His commitment to open dialogue and collaborative problem-solving is at the center of his campaign.
"I am thrilled to officially be on the ballot and to have the opportunity to serve the people of Delray Beach," said Coppola. "I want to thank the hundreds of residents who signed my petition. I believe in Delray Beach and am deeply invested in its well-being and future. I promise to bring a thoughtful, community-centered approach to the City Commission, where the voices of all residents will be heard and valued."
Coppola's campaign has already begun to resonate with residents who desire balanced growth and a government that is responsive to the needs of its people. His history of community involvement, including serving on local boards and volunteering for various causes, illustrates his dedication to public service.
With the election scheduled for March, Coppola is eager to engage with residents and share his vision for the city. Nick Coppola is a local with a long history of civic service. Currently chairing the city's Code Enforcement Board, Coppola seeks the City Commission, Seat 3, aiming to inject fresh perspectives into local governance. His track record of leadership spans various roles, including:
* Chair of Compass Community Center
* Vice President and Treasurer of Sherwood Park Civic Association
* Secretary of Impact 100 Men of Palm Beach County
* Board Member of Pines of Delray Home Owner Association
Educated with degrees in Human Services and Labor Studies, along with a certification in Building Construction Management, Coppola is ready to champion collaborative, community-centric policies. Residing in Sherwood Park with his partner David and their Goldendoodle, Bear, he embodies the heart and spirit of Delray Beach.
For more information about Nick Coppola and his campaign for Delray Beach City Commission, Seat 3, visit his website at www.NickforDelray.com
