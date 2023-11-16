Recruiting for Good Launch Reward Our Moms Market to Save On Best Supermarkets
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn the sweetest reward Our Moms Market www.OurMomsMarket.com
R4Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact and is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Shopping Gift Card
Love Good Food, and Saving Money at LA's Best Supermarkets? Join the club!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to help fund nonprofits feeding America.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good launches 'Our Moms Market;' to inspire participation in 'R4Good's' referral program and help generate more proceeds to fund nonprofits feeding America, and reward generous gift cards to LA's Best Supermarkets.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Tired of paying more money for the food you love most? Participate in our sweet referral program to earn the sweetest supermarket gift cards."
Our Moms Market is for any sweet foodie who can make a successful referral to a company hiring professional staff. Recruiting for Good does the leg work; helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact and rewards gift cards.
Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "What makes Our Moms Market reward uniquely different? After initial gift card reward, if referred company retains Recruiting for Good again; The Sweetest Foodie (person who initiated introduction) earns $500 supermarket gift cards for every successful fulltime hire."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Using Recruiting for Good to Do Something Sweet and Good!
Love to Shop at The Sweetest Supermarkets in LA and Save Money? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn the sweetest reward Our Moms Market gift cards to enjoy Deli Treats, Goodies, and Sweet Veggies. www.OurMomsMarket.com We're launching in LA first, then, going to other cities.
