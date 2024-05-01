Recruiting for Good to Help Fund The Last Ranger Film Under Oscar Consideration
The Last Ranger Film an award winning drama narrative for consideration under in the Academy Awards Live Action Short Film category. www.TheLastRangerFilm.com
Rhinos are facing extinction with about 16800 white rhinos and 6400 black rhinos left in the world. There are only two northern white rhinos remaining. Watch The Last Ranger Film to learn more www.TheLastRangerFilm.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund meaningful events, experiences, and creative projects.
Recruiting for Good is helping fund marketing efforts for The Last Ranger Film an award winning drama narrative for consideration under "The Academy Awards Live Action Short Film Category."
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "We are grateful to use our recruiting talent for GOOD; helping fund and support meaningful films. The Last Ranger Film depicts an interwoven meaningful story of family; rhinos and the duty to protect them."
When a company retains Recruiting for Good; 10% of our placement fee will be shared to fund The Last Ranger.
How to Help Fund The Last Ranger?
1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.
First 10 people to successfully help Recruiting for Good fund The Film, by participating in referral program; enter exclusive drawing for sweet 2025 5-Day Safari Stay at Amakhala Game Reserve. Drawing will occur in December 2024.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "In the past, we have rewarded sweet trips to The Superbowl, The Caribbean, and Fashion Week in NYC!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
1st 10 People who participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Last Ranger Film enter drawing for 5-day safari at Amakhala Game Reserve in South Africa www.SupportTheLastRanger.com
DAVID S. LEE / WRITER, ACTOR & EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
David grew up in South Africa, studying theater and film acting. He now resides in Los Angeles where he has appeared in blockbuster projects such as Blood Diamond, Get Smart and Black Panther. He wrote The Last Ranger and is playing the character of Dr. Robert Stratton. www.davidslee.net
The Amakhala Game Reserve located in the malaria free Eastern Cape of South Africa began in 1999 as a joint conservation venture between the owners of six lodges who are direct descendants of the original Frontier settlers some five generations ago and arrived here with the British settlers of 1820. The families originally settled to farm sheep and cattle on the wild and often hostile Zuurveld.
Amakhala Game Reserve is a unique conservation initiative that allows animals to be re-introduced to the area where they once roamed freely and so making a contribution to the conservation of our natural heritage. The land was used to ranch sheep and cattle up to the turn of the century. The challenge has been to re-establish the original flora and fauna species to the area and to return the land to nature. www.amakhala.co.za
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
The Last Ranger is an award winning drama narrative for consideration under in the Academy Awards Live Action Short Film Category.