Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Dining Gift Card to Help Fund Causes

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.R4G is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with The Sweetest Dining Card to gift and share.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, " Love to Dine for Good , participate in Recruiting for Good Causes referral program before August 1st; earn two $1500 dining cards one to keep and one to gift for Christmas!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Dine for Good; Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes referral program before August 1st, earn two $1500 dining cards one to keep and one to gift for Christmas www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Hungry Talented Kids. Kids are hired to taste the sweetest treats and food they love, and do sweet reviews. "Do a Great Job...Get Hired Again!" Just like in the real world. Our sweetest mission is to teach kids sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!Love to Party for Good in Vegas; Recruiting for Good is rewarding VIP Trip to The Finest Food Event Wynn Hotel's 'Revelry' in June 2025. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow Mentoring Program; earn 2 VIP Event Tickets, and $1000 Gift Card to Stay at The Sweetest Hotel www.VegasforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!

14 Year Old BooksandLooks has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the last three years doing sweet reviews; she reviewed her favorite steakhouse STK Steak.