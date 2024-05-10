Celebrating Moms By Launching Sweet Reward Three Days to Party Away from Kids
Love to Celebrate Women and Party for Good! Join the Club!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
Love to Party for Good participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund kids causes.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "We're celebrating the launch of our sweet solution; by rewarding all-inclusive trips for two to Celebrate Women's Month with The Sweetest Tennis Weekend at BNP Paribas in 2025!"
R4G is rewarding referrals with donations and Three Days to Party (Trip); the sweetest weekend to escape the kids.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Not a mom, but a sweet woman who has mom friends, and loves to party for good; participate in Recruiting for Good to share the sweetest tennis weekend trip!"
Recruiting for Good is rewarding Three Days to Party attendees; beauty, dining, and shopping gift cards to make it the sweetest weekend.
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Love to Celebrate Women. For the past 3 years, Recruiting for Good has hosted and sponsored The Sweetest Parties during Women's Month.
Starting in 2025, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with donations for sweet causes in LA; and Three Days to Party Trips.
Celebrate Women's Month with a sweet all-inclusive weekend trip for two to 2025 BNP Paribas. www.OurMomsParty.com. Earn sweet tennis tickets, and stay at The Sweetest Hotel. Earn Beauty, Dining, and Shopping Gift Cards to Party for GOOD!
Join before August 1st, 2024 to enjoy beauty, dining, or shopping reward; and a sweet weekend tennis trip for two to 2025 BNP Paribas. www.TheRoséSocialClub.com
