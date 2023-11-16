The Rosie Report Finds a Layered Workforce is a Key to Preventing Burnout and Adding Diversity in Thought and Expertise
Survey Shows that Fixed Teams with Finite Skills are a Thing of the Past
Gone are the days when a team of generalists could handle everything. Instead, to truly excel, businesses need a core team of generalists complemented by specialists who have mastered their craft.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Rosie Report, an annual survey and research report from marketing tech company We Are Rosie, recently surveyed 1,000 marketing and communications professionals at a variety of career levels. The survey found that employers and employees alike are struggling to adapt to the new, post-covid normal. But those who are re-thinking the makeup of their teams – and moving away from a static team of just full-time, in-office employees – are finding it easier to navigate.
— Talya Esserman, We Are Rosie Head of People Operations
A layered (or layer cake) workforce is a mix of full-time, part-time, freelance, remote and in-office employees. As the 2022 Rosie Report stated, freelance is now mainstream. In fact, 50% of the workforce is expected to be freelance by 2027.
This year’s survey found that finite teams with fixed skills are a thing of the past.
42% of respondents say their freelance staff has increased over the last three years.
60% say they hire freelancers to add a different skill set to their team.
67% say they add freelance talent to a specific project to alleviate a heavy workload.
"Companies that want to stay ahead of the curve must evolve and adapt to changing times," said Talya Esserman, We Are Rosie Head of People Operations. "Gone are the days when a team of generalists could handle everything. Instead, to truly excel, businesses need a core team of generalists complemented by specialists who have mastered their craft. By leveraging the expertise of these specialists and layering in freelance talent, companies can build a strong team that is always pushing the boundaries of what's possible."
Those working on a layered team cite the need for specialists to supplement the generalists on their teams.
57% report that different perspectives allow for more thoughtful and creative input.
48% said that with freelancers, they can more easily bring on extra talent in times of heavy workloads (versus hiring new FTEs).
46% said they are able to divide and conquer the work better based on everyone’s strengths.
41% said they add specialists to their team as needed for specific projects.
“A layered approach is critical for being inclusive of how top talent wants to work,” said Hope-Elizabeth Sonam, We Are Rosie’s Head of Community. “Our We Are Rosie community members run the gamut – some want to work in-office, remote, hybrid, part-time, full-time, short-term and long-term. The common element expressed by all is the flexibility and freedom to work in a way that honors the season of life that they are in.”
About We Are Rosie
We Are Rosie provides strategic consulting and talent solutions for the marketing industry. Our community of marketing specialists embody the diversity of experience and expertise that brands and agencies require, allowing us to solve unique problems with the best people, swiftly and at scale. As trusted partners to our clients and dedicated advocates for our Rosies, we are redefining the way marketing works. Founded in 2018, We Are Rosie has grown exponentially by rethinking the way work happens. Connect with us at www.wearerosie.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
