We Are Rosie Survey Finds That Talent Does Not Want to Return to the Office
The 2023 Rosie Report: 77% of Respondents Say They Prefer Remote Work
The results of The Rosie Report make it clear that companies that want to be competitive in this post-covid era should be doubling down on talent, not real estate.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Rosie Report, an annual survey and research report from marketing tech company We Are Rosie, recently surveyed 1,000 marketing and communication professionals at a variety of career levels. The survey found that employers and employees alike are struggling to adapt to the new, post-covid normal. Return to office policies are not popular and a whopping 77% of the talent surveyed said they prefer to work remotely.
“The results of The Rosie Report make it clear that companies that want to be competitive in this post-covid era should be doubling down on talent, not real estate,” said Jeff Levick, We Are Rosie CEO.
The report uncovered some reasons the return to office mandate is unpopular. Of those who said that their job moved from fully remote to hybrid or completely in-office:
60% had to adjust their budget to pay for their commute, child and pet care costs and other expenses.
59% had to spend money on wardrobe updates.
47% had to cut back on hobbies and volunteer work because of commuting time.
54% said they were not consulted before their company made the decision to return to the office.
“The Rosie Report found that the added expenditures associated with commuting and returning to an office are stressing employees’ budgets,” said Kenya Brock, We Are Rosie Vice President of Marketing. “In addition, the loss of personal time due to commuting has cut into volunteer work and hobbies. If companies are not adding compensation and PTO to make up for these losses, they may see attrition in their workforce.”
In the survey, the most common reasons given as to why their company switched from remote to a hybrid or in-office policy were:
Management wanted to go back to full-time in office, but instead went to a hybrid model so they wouldn’t lose people.
Management believes people are more productive in the office.
Talent is speaking up about how and where they want to work and the companies that listen will be most successful in retaining their best people going forward. “The future of work is giving people the ability to work in a way that gives them the life and the career that they desire and deserve,” said Stephanie Nadi Olson, We Are Rosie Founder and Executive Chair of the Board.
About We Are Rosie
We Are Rosie provides strategic consulting and talent solutions for the marketing industry. Our community of marketing specialists embody the diversity of experience and expertise that brands and agencies require, allowing us to solve unique problems with the best people, swiftly and at scale. As trusted partners to our clients and dedicated advocates for our Rosies, we are redefining the way marketing works. Founded in 2018, We Are Rosie has grown exponentially by rethinking the way work happens. Connect with us at www.wearerosie.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
