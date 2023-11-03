New Survey Finds Marketers Are Eyeing AI Cautiously and Want to Learn More Before Fully Embracing the New Technology

The 2023 Rosie Report Finds 49% of Marketers Expect AI to become a Larger Part of their Marketing Mix in 2024 but 60% Don’t Yet Have Guidelines in Place

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2023 Rosie Report, an annual survey and research report from marketing tech company We Are Rosie , recently surveyed 1,000 marketing and communications professionals at a variety of career levels. The survey found that marketers expect to increase the use of AI in their marketing plans in 2024, but are proceeding with caution.A report by Staffing Industry Analysts reported that 64% of marketers fear AI may replace their jobs in the next five years. The Rosie Report found not fear from marketers who responded, but cautious adoption of AI in their marketing plans.60% said their company does not currently have AI guidelines in place.49% said AI will likely become a larger part of their marketing mix in 2024.83% want to learn more about AI, both as a marketing tool and as a potential career path.35% are interested in possibly pivoting into an AI role.“There is no doubt that AI will play a larger role in marketing plans for many companies in 2024,” said Ashley Flood, We Are Rosie’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Many of our clients are putting their plans in place and asking for guidance on best practices so they can limit risk without missing the boat on this technology. We expect that trend to increase next year.”The fact that 35% of marketers surveyed said they are interested in exploring a new role in AI is a significant indication that those already employed in the field are seeing career potential in this new technology.For more information, you can download the full 2023 Rosie Report on our website.About We Are RosieWe Are Rosie provides strategic consulting and talent solutions for the marketing industry. Our community of marketing specialists embody the diversity of experience and expertise that brands and agencies require, allowing us to solve unique problems with the best people, swiftly and at scale. As trusted partners to our clients and dedicated advocates for our Rosies, we are redefining the way marketing works. Founded in 2018, We Are Rosie has grown exponentially by rethinking the way work happens. Connect with us at www.wearerosie.com , LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.For an image, e-mail jennifer.greene@wearerosie.com