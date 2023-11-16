Juniper Village at Chatham Assisted Living Recognized as Best in Wellness in North America by ICAA

Juniper Village at Chatham Assisted Living has been named one of the Top 5 Best in Wellness communities in North America by the International Council on Active Aging and NuStep.

Our unwavering dedication to enhancing the overall quality of life for our residents has set us apart, earning us this remarkable recognition.” — Katheryn Martin, Executive Director, Juniper Village at Chatham

CHATHAM, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Communities, a renowned provider of senior living communities, is thrilled to announce that their New Jersey Chatham location, Juniper Village at Chatham, has earned the prestigious title of "Best in Wellness” by the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) and NuStep, LLC. This exceptional recognition is attributed to the community's outstanding commitment to promoting wellness among its residents.

The ICAA 2023 NuStep Pinnacle Awards honored the Top 5 senior living communities in North America based on responses and data provided to nomination questions. Juniper Village at Chatham was ranked number three. The NuStep Pinnacle Award is a highly regarded accolade within the senior living industry, emphasizing the critical role that wellness plays in the lives of older adult residents.

Katheryn Martin, Executive Director at Juniper Village at Chatham stated, “Out of over 30,000 assisted living communities throughout the United States, Juniper Village at Chatham has stood out as a prime example of excellence in wellness programs and services. Our community's unwavering dedication to enhancing the overall quality of life for our residents has set us apart, earning us this remarkable recognition. We will continue to build upon this success and remain dedicated to prioritizing the wellness and happiness of our residents.”

Juniper Communities has two major wellness-centric programs that serve as key factors to its’ success: Catalyst and Connect4Life. Catalyst is an ecosystem of programs and services, which focuses on the seven dimensions of wellness using integrative technology. Resident engagement has improved by 15% due to how well the system matches residents' interests to program offerings. Connect4Life is high-tech, high-touch program that integrates onsite medical and therapy services. This program has not only simplified residents' and their families lives, but it has reduced hospitalizations by 7%.

These initiatives are designed to cater to the unique needs and preferences of older adults, ensuring that they maintain an active and fulfilling lifestyle.

Chelsea Sacher, Connections Director, Juniper Village, echoed Martin’s sentiments, “Juniper Village at Chatham proudly stands among the top-ranking senior living communities in North America, securing the well-deserved third spot in The ICAA 2023 NuStep Pinnacle Awards. This recognition highlights the dedication, commitment, and creativity of our team, our community partners, and our youth volunteers for cultivating a positive and purposeful mindset, adopting healthy lifestyle practices, and nurturing meaningful connections. Our light will shine bright as we continue to elevate the standards for senior living, offering meaningful opportunities and promoting overall health and longevity.”

A statement released by ICAA NuStep stated the communities chosen have proven their dedication by establishing wellness as a fundamental principle and collaborating with residents and staff to create meaningful opportunities that empower individuals to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. The organizations and CEOs recognize that the wellness model is not a static, one-size-fits-all construct. Instead, they view it as a dynamic and ever-evolving model, which demands a creative, visionary approach to meet the needs of current — and future — residents.

For more information about Juniper Communities and Juniper Village at Chatham, please visit junipercommunities.com or call (973) 661-8300.

For more information and insights from these esteemed award winners, please visit the ICAA NuStep Beacon Award website at beaconaward.icaa.cc.