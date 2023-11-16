U.S. Highway 18 Scheduled to Open in Winner

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – U.S. Highway 18 through the city of Winner is anticipated to be open to traffic by the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. This completes the second phase of the reconstruction project for U.S. Highway 18 and S.D. Highway 44 in Winner. Traffic configurations will be restored to normal lane usage. Upon reopening, the reduced construction speed limit will be removed and the original speed limits of 30 and 45 mph will be in effect. Although local over-width detours will be removed and general over-width restrictions will be lifted, motorists are asked to stay alert for short-term lane closures to complete localized project work.

The application of the permanent striping, the installation of handrails on the newly constructed ADA ramps, along with a few miscellaneous clean-up items, will be completed in spring 2024. Reede Construction of Aberdeen, SD is the prime contractor on this $20.9 million construction project. This project included a two-year contract due to the large project size. The overall project completion date was scheduled for Nov. 17, 2023.

Find additional information about this project at https://dot.sd.gov/winner-pcn-03tk-pcn-04f9.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-