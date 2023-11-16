OpenDNA Partners with PartnerMD to Provide Patients with AI-Based Genetic Risk Testing for Cardiometabolic diseases
GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenDNA, a leading provider of precision medicine AI solutions focused on genetic testing and risk assessment for cardiometabolic and cancer, and PartnerMD, a leader in concierge health and wellness, today announced that they had formed a commercial partnership. PartnerMD will offer its patients OpenDNA’s CardioRisk+ AI-based genetic tests to provide individual risk insights that help improve patient care and create preventive management strategies.
PartnerMD has seven facilities and 33 physicians located in Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia. It is one of the first primary care groups to commercially endorse and utilize the OpenDNA platform to benefit patients, as well as assisting physicians in providing better treatment and preventive care.
OpenDNA’s CardioRisk+ is a comprehensive genetic test that uses AI to analyze over 6 million SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphisms) as well as an extensive number of clinical biomarkers associated with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, and hypercholesterolemia. The test results provide physicians and their patients with a personalized risk assessment for these diseases. “We are excited to join with PartnerMD to offer our CardioRisk+ test to their patients,” said Dr. Eran Feldhay, Founder and CEO at OpenDNA. “PartnerMD is a leader in primary, concierge, and executive care. We collectively believe that our tests can help physicians provide even better care to their patients. By understanding their patient's individual risk factors, physicians and patients can take steps to reduce the risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases and live longer healthier lives.”
“We are committed to providing our patients with the most advanced and personalized care possible,” said Dr. Jim Mumper, PartnerMD Chief Medical Officer, “The OpenDNA CardioRisk+ test gives us valuable insights into our patients’ genetic predisposition to cardiometabolic diseases that we can use to develop tailored preventive care plans. We are excited to offer this test to our patients and believe it will help us improve their overall health and well-being.”
About OpenDNA
OpenDNA is an eminent provider of precision medicine AI solutions. The company's platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze genetic and clinical data to predict and treat complex polygenic diseases. OpenDNA's vision is to leverage the genomics revolution to bring precision medicine for chronic disease to the point of care. The company is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Maryland, USA.
About PartnerMD
PartnerMD is a leader in concierge health and wellness helping patients live their best lives. Their mission is to provide the best in personalized care with the convenience and access that patients want and need. With seven offices across four states, PartnerMD provides 24/7 access to physicians, no-wait appointments, certified health coaching, and in-depth physicals, all with a focus on improving overall patient well-being.
The OpenDNA platform is available now.
For more information, please visit www.open-dna.com
Nir Gamliel
PartnerMD has seven facilities and 33 physicians located in Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia. It is one of the first primary care groups to commercially endorse and utilize the OpenDNA platform to benefit patients, as well as assisting physicians in providing better treatment and preventive care.
OpenDNA’s CardioRisk+ is a comprehensive genetic test that uses AI to analyze over 6 million SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphisms) as well as an extensive number of clinical biomarkers associated with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, and hypercholesterolemia. The test results provide physicians and their patients with a personalized risk assessment for these diseases. “We are excited to join with PartnerMD to offer our CardioRisk+ test to their patients,” said Dr. Eran Feldhay, Founder and CEO at OpenDNA. “PartnerMD is a leader in primary, concierge, and executive care. We collectively believe that our tests can help physicians provide even better care to their patients. By understanding their patient's individual risk factors, physicians and patients can take steps to reduce the risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases and live longer healthier lives.”
“We are committed to providing our patients with the most advanced and personalized care possible,” said Dr. Jim Mumper, PartnerMD Chief Medical Officer, “The OpenDNA CardioRisk+ test gives us valuable insights into our patients’ genetic predisposition to cardiometabolic diseases that we can use to develop tailored preventive care plans. We are excited to offer this test to our patients and believe it will help us improve their overall health and well-being.”
About OpenDNA
OpenDNA is an eminent provider of precision medicine AI solutions. The company's platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze genetic and clinical data to predict and treat complex polygenic diseases. OpenDNA's vision is to leverage the genomics revolution to bring precision medicine for chronic disease to the point of care. The company is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Maryland, USA.
About PartnerMD
PartnerMD is a leader in concierge health and wellness helping patients live their best lives. Their mission is to provide the best in personalized care with the convenience and access that patients want and need. With seven offices across four states, PartnerMD provides 24/7 access to physicians, no-wait appointments, certified health coaching, and in-depth physicals, all with a focus on improving overall patient well-being.
The OpenDNA platform is available now.
For more information, please visit www.open-dna.com
Nir Gamliel
OpenDNA
+1 240-401-9712
nir@open-dna.com