Ethno-Ambient Tribal Artists Frore and Shane Morris Present Their Latest Collaboration Album: Ochre
Frore, aka Paul Casper, is always seeking to fuse what he calls “primitive sounds” with current technology.
Frore and Shane Morris collaborate on Ochre, with old meeting new, percussion joining synths; the album released worldwide today on Spotted Peccary Music.
I believe we both are inspired by archeology and new discoveries, particularly from the prehistoric eras. Witnessing these environments always triggers the imagination of what was and may have been.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ochre, the stunning fourth collaborative release on Spotted Peccary Music from veteran artists Frore (Paul Casper) & Shane Morris, takes its name from the reddish-brown petroglyphs in ancient caves. Inspired by these timeless works, revered for ages after those who painted them have perished, Ochre seems to ask the question: “What does it mean to make something that lives on after you’re gone?”
— Shane Morris
With sounds of past and present, analog and digital, earthbound and electric, it also dares to respond. On Ochre, Frore & Morris refine the interplay between synthesizers and percussion elements into a more succinct revelation of their ethno-ambient sound. The opening track sets the tone as “From Spark to Flame” rises from a rumble into a hypnotic polyrhythm as Udu drum accents dance around an anchoring indigenous frame drum and modular synth bass line. On “Formations,” Morris’s distant gong crescendos behind Frore’s lush textures, the ghostly hum of the wind through an austere landscape. Finale “Waiting for Eternity” swells and echoes, careening into vastness. Yearning pulses beneath its drifting chords: an inquisitive mind wondering what will be remembered when time has turned our world to dust.
Morris has found many ways to imagine this territory. “I believe we both are inspired by archeology and new discoveries, particularly from the prehistoric eras. Witnessing these environments always seem to trigger the imagination of what was and may have been.”
Frore seeks to fuse technology with historic imagery and sound design. “It never gets old for me, to imagine how far back our ancestors go. The terror of life, but more importantly, the awe they must have felt observing the natural world around them.”
Picturesque in its ethno-ambient austerity owing much to previous legacies and visionary expressions, Ochre paints sweeping vistas for the listener: an arch of crimson shale over sun-cracked desert, dust swept up in a cyclone, blown like breath through the mouth of a cave, and inside: a pattern on the wall, a symbol, a scene, a memory. The painters pass on, but what they paint in ochre remains.
Mastered by Howard Givens, Ochre is available for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats. The project's images and layout were designed by Daniel Pipitone, Spotted Peccary Studios NE. Experience this digital new release, Ochre, now on your platform of choice: https://orcd.co/ochre-spm and at Bandcamp.
Tracklist:
1 From Spark to Flame
2 Formations
3 Into the Dust
4 Hidden Meaning
5 Ochre
6 Waiting for Eternity
About Frore:
The music of Frore has been featured on the Hearts of Space radio show, the Star’s End radio show and is frequently played on Stillstream.com, the ambient radio channel among other outlets. Paul has a unique approach to ambient music, always seeking to fuse what he calls “primitive sounds” with current technology. Paul isn’t sure why he uses so many world fusion and tribal sounds in his Frore music project. As a child, he always wanted to discover lost indigenous tribes in the forest, loving the mystery and excitement surrounding such a concept. To Paul, his music makes him realize how nothing much changes with people, that music is a fundamental human impulse and an attempt to make sounds to “fight off the loneliness.”
https://www.facebook.com/Froremusic
About Shane Morris:
Shane Morris is a percussionist, synthesist, and composer of ambient electronic music. Inspired by nature, patterns, and systems, he shapes ethereal realms, polyrhythmic grooves, and tribal soundscapes using a variety of acoustic and electronic instruments, processing, hardware and software. A solo artist since 2008, Shane’s interests span most areas of the ambient genre from dark to light, space to melodic, beatless to beats. Shane is an avid live performer and improvisor playing regularly at City Skies and Electro-Music festivals, as well as numerous live internet performances. He also holds a BA in Anthropology and Music with an emphasis in “Trance” and has been playing music professionally for nearly 20 years. SHANEMORRISMUSIC.COM
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 38 years of excellence at SpottedPeccary.com and AmbientElectronic.com.
