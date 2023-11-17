Ethno-Ambient Tribal Artists Frore and Shane Morris Present Their Latest Collaboration Album: Ochre

Frore & Morris refine the interplay between synthesizers and percussion elements. Frore, aka Paul Casper, is always seeking to fuse what he calls “primitive sounds” with current technology. Inspired by nature, patterns, and systems, Shane Morris shapes ethereal realms, polyrhythmic grooves, and tribal soundscapes.

Frore and Shane Morris collaborate on Ochre, with old meeting new, percussion joining synths; the album released worldwide today on Spotted Peccary Music.

I believe we both are inspired by archeology and new discoveries, particularly from the prehistoric eras. Witnessing these environments always triggers the imagination of what was and may have been.” — Shane Morris